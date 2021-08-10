Combined 5 percent of MCSD out for COVID

The Monticello Community School District reported on Friday, Oct. 1, that positive COVID cases for K-12 (staff and students) increased by 22 cases from the previous week. Superintendent Brian Jaeger shared that there are now a total of 37 cases.

There are also 21 cases that are being monitored.

“That includes those in quarantine, waiting for COVID testing results, or out with COVID-like symptoms,” explained Jaeger.

The number of staff and students being monitored has, however, dropped by 13 cases.

Jones County’s seven-day positivity rate, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health, sits at 9 percent, which is down 6 percent from last week. There have also been 62 positive COVID cases countywide in the past seven days (a decrease of 18 cases).

“Well, in some ways our numbers have gotten better, and in some ways, they have gotten worse,” expressed Jaeger. “Looking at the big picture, if we combine COVID cases we are monitoring, there are about 5 percent of our staff and student population out of COVID-related reasons.

“We will continue to monitor this on a case-by-case basis and look for additional ways to keep our staff and students safe each day.”