Comelec works to upgrade, expand their true fiber services in Monticello

For the past 10 years, Comelec Internet Services has been available to residential and commercial properties in Monticello.

“We are continually upgrading this service,” noted Comelec Co-owner Tim Burbach. “We are hoping in the near future we will also be able to offer fiber-like speeds over our wireless.”

Comelec is currently building their fiber internet networks in Monticello, Manchester, and Hazel Green, Wis., with more towns to come in 2024.

Located in Dubuque, the company is locally-owned and operated. They employ 45 employees.

Members of the Monticello community and those traveling through may have noticed some work being conducted throughout the town. Comelec and another fiber internet company are working to provide their services to those who are interested. Burbach said this was in the works for a few years now.

“We have lots of customers on our high-speed wireless in the area,” he said, “but we couldn’t reach some due to no line of sight to our towers. After getting a lot of interest from citizens in the town, we decided it was time to build out fiber to the entire town.”

Comelec hired two outside contractors to perform the main line construction, which began a couple of months ago. They also employ an in-house boring team, working with the contractors.

“All of the installs and the fiber being buried up to the home is being done by our in-house Comelec team,” clarified Burbach. “We wait to bury the fiber drop to the house until the customer contacts us for service because we want to make sure we are doing it the way the customer wants it if they have any preferences.”

When burying the fiber, Comelec wishes to note that they do not use gravel or rock when restoring the site.

“For our restoration,” said Burbach, “we use the original dirt that we pull out or bring in black dirt because we know that provides much better restoration over rock.”

That dirt is purchased from an outfit in Monticello.

“We are doing everything we can to restore the yards.”

Comelec is working to provide fiber services to about 500 homes in Monticello, with plans to hit the rest of the community within the next few months.

“We have been getting great feedback from customers using the service,” said Burbach. “We are hoping to have the entire town done by the end of November.”

Working within the right of way, Burbach said they informed the city of their plans.

With about 500 homes already eligible for Comelec’s fiber internet, approximately 300 more should be able to hook on within the next few weeks.

“We are building a 100-percent true fiber network with redundancy built in,” explained Burbach. “That means if we have a fiber cut, we have an automatic failover solution to keep customers up and running while the fiber is being fixed.”

No portion of Comelec’s fiber service will be aerial or wirelessly fed to the home/business.

They offer fully symmetrical speeds up to 1 gigabyte (gB) with no data caps and no contract required.

“We believe we offer unmatched speeds at better pricing than any competitor.”

Comelec offers 24/7 customer support.

While their fiber is currently only available to in-town properties, Comelec’s high-speed wireless is available to outlying areas.

In an effort to show their support and appreciation of Monticello “for the inconvenience of all the construction,” Comelec is offering the first six months of their fiber internet free of cost to anyone to signs up before Nov. 30, 2023.

For those customers who have already signed up, simply contact Comelec to get the same deal added to your account.

“We hope the whole community signs up for the free six months of fiber internet to show them how great out service is once they experience it,” urged Burbach.

To learn more about Comelec, visit www.comelecinternet.com.