Commencement topics arise at work session

What started as a suggestion from new Monticello School Board member Tony Amsler regarding procedures for Monticello High School Commencement expanded into discussion about additional graduation topics, at the board’s work session Jan. 10.

For decades, school board members have handed out diplomas to the graduates as they walked across the stage on Commencement day. Any board member who is a parent of a graduate traditionally hands the diploma to his or her child.

Amsler suggested that organizers take it one step further; to allow former school board members to briefly come on stage and do the same for their own children.

“If they leave the board, but their student graduates two or three or four years down the road, can they be invited to the stage,” Amsler asked, “as recognition of their service to the Monticello school district?”

“I think that’s a good gesture,” board member John Schlarmann said.

The suggestion was limited to just children of former board members (not grandchildren, etc.).

Such a change would have to be formally board-approved.

Two other topics about graduation came up Wednesday evening. First, board member Mark Rieken made the suggestion that only the board president hand out diplomas in the future, rather the current practice of involving all the current board members on a rotating basis.

“I don’t think we should all be giving diplomas out, with the exception of your children,” Rieken said. “We’ve got a musical chairs thing going on. It just seems a little silly to me.

“I would propose that we go back to the original, of just the board president handing out the diplomas.”

Superintendent Brian Jaeger disagreed, saying that having board members hand them out is part of what makes Monticello special.

“You’re right, it’s a little herky-jerky,” he said. “But the board has a relationship with a lot of kids out there, whether they’re relatives, or they grew up eating pizza in your basement.”

Rieken also offered the suggestion of moving Commencement back into the high school gym rather than at Dean Nelson Field, a move that began in 2020 and has stuck.

“Let’s get out of the heat,” Rieken said. “It’s hot, the wind blows all that stuff around. OK, Covid’s over; let’s go back to the gym, and let’s get the band back in there.”

Another comment Rieken said he has heard has to do with the video that is made, showing each graduate as a baby or toddler, and then today. It used to be shown on the gym wall; since Commencement moved outdoors the video is viewed online only.

“They get it online, but they’re missing that they’re not all watching it together,” Rieken said. “That’s what I’ve heard.”

Jaeger said the move to outdoor Commencement has been “one of the most positive comments I’ve gotten in the last couple of years.”

Board vice president Mandy Norton added: “My first year (on the board), it was in the gym, and it was hotter than hell. You’re packed so tight.”

The first time the ceremony was held outdoors, Norton remembers remarking, “This is nice. Can we do this more?”

Board president Craig Stadtmueller offered: “The comments I’ve gotten from people are (that) they really like having it outside.”