Commission lays out plan to finally restore Stone Bridge

$40,000 is what it will cost to put together a proposal to restore the historic Ely's Stone Bridge outside of Monticello.

Members of the Jones County Historic Preservation Commission (Tim Fay, Dean Zimmerman, and Joyce Fishwild) shared some updates with the Jones County Supervisors during their Sept. 5 board meeting.

"We're trying to push forward," Zimmerman said.

After talking with some engineering firms over the past year, the Commission is looking forward to working with Axium Consultants, LLC out of Iowa City.

"They were involved with some aspects of the bridge in the past," noted Zimmerman. "They're familiar with the project."

The Commission said it has been frustrating how slow of a process it is to secure a proper engineer and the funds to just have a plan in place.

"The bridge continues to deteriorate," Zimmerman said, having spent some time at the site over the year, maintaining the property.

For just under $40,000, Axium would put together an engineer's proposal on Stone Bridge. The Commission offered to have County Attorney Kristofer Lyons review the proposal as well.

Axium's proposal would include a new design for the bridge, proper course for restoration, on-site construction management with the chosen contractor, the estimated project cost, and assistance with fundraising. Zimmerman said they're looking at not only local sources of funding for the project, but grants as well.

"Obviously it'll be a pretty pricy deal," he told the board.

With Stone Bridge listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the scope of the restoration work will also require additional requirements. However, that could also open up other grants for the Commission as well on a national level.

When it comes to the design of the bridge, Zimmerman said they'll have to consult both the State Historic Preservation Office and the U.S. Department of Interior.

"The (design) decision would be made above us if we proceed," Zimmerman said.

The Commission said they are confident that Axium is the firm they want to work with to finally see this project through after so many years.

"They're familiar with historic restoration projects and communicating at the state and federal levels," said Zimmerman. "That's a big hand up for us because our commission is unexperienced with those aspects."

As for a timeline, the Commission is hopeful Axium could do the initial surveying and on-site studying could be done yet this fall. By the spring, they'd like to have "a full set of working documents to evaluate the deterioration" of Stone Bridge. These will aid in securing a contractor.

"We could put this out to bid ideally next spring," Zimmerman said. "We'll be limited in our choices for a contractor (due to the scope of the work), so that will be a challenge. But with Axium's help, everyone will be bidding apples to apples."

The Commission has about $20,000 in their account, receiving $8,000 from the board of supervisors' annual allocation. They also have access to $10,000 from a former non-profit that helped to raise money for restoration several years ago. The Commission is anticipating a "large bill" for repainting the Grant Wood school house at Grant Wood Park this fall.

"We can't run ourselves dry with ongoing expenses," noted Zimmerman.

He asked if the supervisors would be willing to assist financially, specifically with bringing Axium on board. In addition, most grants also require a cash match. Letters of support would also be needed as the project progresses.

Fay said Axium would be willing to allow the Commission to pay as they go, meaning the full cost would not have to be paid all at once.

"I suspect if we run out of money, they'll (Axium) will work with us," added Fay.

Zimmerman said it's a safety factor, and the sooner they can get to work on the bridge, the better.

Supervisor John Schlarmann suggested perhaps the Commission tackle the leg work first before having to foot the $40,000 bill. Zimmerman said, though, they need the design documents in place before they can go out to bid.

"That way we can start getting the numbers back on what we're looking at with the total cost for restoration," he explained. "We're hoping for lower numbers because we're not opening it (the bridge) to vehicle traffic at all. We're restoring it for pedestrian and ATV use."

Zimmerman said there is a lot of interest is opening Stone Bridge for ATVs/UTVs as part of a countywide trail.

"We're having it designed for that; not to meet DOT specifications for vehicles. This load limit could lessen the cost a bit."

Fishwild said with Axium being local, in Iowa, versus other engineering firms the Commission has worked with in the past, it's a plus. Not to mention Axium's familiarity with Stone Bridge.

County Engineer Derek Snead asked if the Commission had considered other consultants at all for the job. Origin Design in Dubuque has already done some leg work putting together a report on their analysis of the bridge. (The report was presented to the board of supervisors in August 2021.)

"As far as the technical things, like structural engineering, they (Origin) gave a synopsis of what is needed to take place in order to reopen (the bridge)," Snead said.

Following Origin's report, they estimated it would take $2 million to rehabilitate Stone Bridge.

He said that report is readily available to the Commission for their use.

"I'd hate to see money spent on duplicating services," voiced Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach. "It seems like a revolving door with money spent on surveying and consulting, and in the end, we hear the same thing."

The board offered that Origin's report could help save the Commission money.

Lyons said his concern with the contract is that the Commission would have to pay one lump sum up front for Axium's work, with the minimum contract costing $39,500.

"If they go above and beyond, it'll cost you more," Lyons said. "Who's obligated to pay those additional funds?"

In addition, he said there is exclusive language in the contract pertaining to who owns the assessment report Axium produces in the end.

"It's not going to be something you can hand to a contractor," continued Lyons. "It's not bid documents you can take and run with."

"We still feel it (Stone Bridge) is an historic and architectural gem worth saving," voiced Fay. "It'd be a disgrace to tear out."

Snead asked the supervisors to consider the "purpose and intent" of Stone Bridge, and how the final project would be paid for.

"With grants, there is always a match," he said. "And who is going to take care of it afterwards?"

"We want a road (there) one way or another," Schlarmann said of a through connection on Stone Bridge Road. "Seventy-five percent are happy if it opens as long as we're not throwing a ton of county money at it."

Snead reminded the board that there is a process to go through to get county structures on the Secondary Roads' five-year construction program. If the public truly does want this project to happen, the board holds an annual public hearing in December before they take action to approve any of the projects.