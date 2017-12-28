Commission partners with RC&D for Stone Bridge funds

The topic of Stone Bridge outside Monticello is not going away.

During the Dec. 19 Jones County Supervisors meeting, Rose Rohr with the Historic Preservation Commission brought up several issues she wanted the county to be aware of.

The supervisors did approve the Commission’s request to hire Limestone Bluffs RC&D as a grant and funding administrator, to assist the Stone Bridge project. Rohr said she worked with RC&D in the past concerning saving the historic Hale Bridge, which was relocated to Wapsipinicon State Park.