Committee highlights much-needed repairs in Community Building

Tony Amsler with the Monticello Community Building Improvement Committee gave a presentation to the Monticello City Council on Aug. 2 regarding the findings of the committee after months of meetings.

In 2019, a committee was formed and disbanded in 2020 when COVID hit. This new group took the reins in order to see some improvements made the historic building.

Those serving on the committee include: Amsler, Jan Cratsenberg, Steve Clemmons, Coutil member Dave Goedken, City Clerk Sally Hinrichsen, and Debbie Moser.

“We’re concerned about the decline of one of Monticello’s important historic buildings,” Amsler said. “Our intent is to raise awareness of the condition of (the building) and to look for ways to return this structure to the jewel it once was. Our findings are not prioritized, nor a request for all items to be addressed immediately.”

Amsler listed several reasons for making needed repairs to the Community Building:

• The hall could be used for special events and represent the community with pride.

• The hall could be used for performances of the arts, with easy access to the downtown. Starlighters II Theatre has pledged the permanent use of donated lights and a sound system for general use inside the building.

• It would be more attractive to groups/individuals looking to rent the facility.

• It could provide the community with an additional events center.

“I’m not sure anyone would want to hold an event there due to the condition,” Amsler said. “This could be a money-making situation with rentals. Event facilities fill up quickly in Monticello.”

Amsler pointed out that the second-floor (main hall inside the Community Building) and mezzanine are all part of a renovation project from 2014 that started with City Hall (below the Community Building).

“It’s time to complete this project,” he urged.

There were several topics covered within the presentation…

Window Coverings

Amsler said the windows are in need of coverings, especially due to the glare of the sun from the west.

He said having the ability to darken the room would also lend itself nicely for public art performances on the stage.

An estimate from Monticello Carpet & Interiors and Eastern Iowa Blinds ranged from $6,000 to $8,000.

Plaster Repair

Cracks are quite visible in the kitchen, Scout storage room, stairways, restrooms, and the main hall.

An estimate from Bob Felton came to $2,000.

Epoxy Floor Covering

Amsler encouraged the city to consider using epoxy where the cement appears to have been painted over.

Robert Claussen provided an estimate at $15,625.

Painting

While some hodgepodge painting jobs have been done in the past inside the Community Building, Amsler suggested have the whole interior professionally painted.

Lynn Weber offered an estimate of $6,000, broken down room-by-room.

Stage Storage

There are wooden carts that can be wheeled out from underneath the stage for storage purposes. In the past, the tables and chairs were stored inside the carts. Now, those items are stored in the former coat room. Amsler said once the carts are repaired, the tables and chairs could be stored once again, and free up space in the coat room.

Tony Kraus offered an estimate of $7,500.

Wiring

The wiring inside City Hall was brought up to code in 2014. Amsler suggested doing the same upstairs.

While no cost estimate could be obtained, Amsler said, “We would highly recommend this be a priority before any electrical improvements are made.”

Main Hall (Auditorium)

• Replace outdated ceiling fans.

• Replace the water-damaged ceiling tiles, or just install a completely new ceiling.

• Replace the main lighting system. Right now they run on mercury lights, which take a long time to fully turn on.

• Update the bathrooms to be ADA compliant.

Stage Area

• Replace the side and back curtains with black curtains. The old ones are torn and ripped.

• Fill the large crack in the floor on the stage to prevent a possible injury.

• The wooden steps up onto the stage are in disrepair. Replace with roll-away steps.

• Install a stair climber for ADA access.

Kitchen

• Remove the cleaning supplies that are currently being stored inside the kitchen.

• Replace the counter outlets with 30-amp outlets and a separate circuit.

• Consider an on-demand water heater to have constant hot water. Amsler said this is number-one complaint from caterers or those renting the Community Building.

Mezzanine/Balcony

• Install sound-reducing curtains in front of the new HVAC system.

• Remove unused electronics in the storage/technology room.

• Remove the broken drinking fountain.

Goedken said that Amet Design put a report together in 2013, outlining the possibilities for the Community Building. That report also urged the city to update the wiring, as Amsler pointed out.

“Most of everything is still the original wiring when the building was built,” he said. “The wiring coatings are gone, which is an issue.”

“There are a lot of things we believe need to be done and we wanted to bring them to your attention,” offered Amsler. “There are steps that could be taken to improve the condition and finish a project that started seven years ago.”

Goedken said the reason the project dropped years ago was due to the cost associated with the renovations, as well as strong disagreements from the city council at the time.

“This building is the centerpiece of town,” said Goedken.

Amsler said the city could start small with simple repairs and go from there.

“We did the legwork,” he said of contacting contractors.

The reports and presentation from the committee are available to the public.