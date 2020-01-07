Community groups explore former Dime Store

Members of the Monticello Hometown Pride and Main Street committees met the morning of June 24 in front of the former Dollar General building at the corner of E. First Street and N. Cedar Street. The goal: to gain a vision for what is planned to become the Creative Adventure Lab and Innovation Lab.

The City of Monticello is working with the Discovery Lab in Dubuque to bring both ideas to Monticello. The city already applied for a grant to help improve the façade and entryway of the building, along with the windows, inside vestibule, and exterior awnings. Much work remains inside, both only on the main level, but in the basement as well.

The main level will make room for the Innovation Lab, the Creative Lab, and the city’s future Main Street Iowa director. There will also be space for a kitchenette, meeting room/office spaces, and shared community spaces.

City Administrator Doug Herman envisions an exposed ceiling and ductwork throughout the main level rather than a drop ceiling motif.

Before Dollar General was housed inside the building, it used to serve as a home to The Dime Store, owned by the Tuetkens. Much of what was discovered in the basement were items and old merchandise associated with The Dime Store:

• Cabinetry

• Shelving

• Signage

• Antique medicine/prescription bottles

• Holiday décor

• And so much more

While the city owns the building for the time being, with the eventual goal of selling to the Discovery Lab, the HTP/Main Street committees need to decide what to do with the items inside and how quickly to have everything removed.

“The goal is to open in the fall of 2021,” noted Herman of the proposed project.