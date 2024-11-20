Community H&S revisits successes in Monticello

In 2015, Monticello, Iowa, became the very first community in the Midwest chosen to take part in the Orton Community Heart & Soul (H&S) program.

This was being facilitated by the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque (CFGD).

Pastor Jean Sullivan, with the United Church of Monticello, was hired as the H&S coordinator.

This program aimed to “reconnect people with what they love most about” Monticello, “translating those personal and emotional connections into a blueprint that serves as the foundation for future decisions.”

Throughout 2015-17, The Monticello Express not only covered many of the H&S community events, but featured a regular column in the paper written by Sullivan with updates on the H&S process.

Sullivan noted that H&S “strengthens the decision-making process” within any community.

The four phases of H&S include:

• Laying the groundwork

• Exploring the community

• Making decisions

• Take action

There are three H&S principles that lead this process:

• Focus on what matters most

• Involve everyone

• Play the long game

By 2017, the Community H&S process merged into Monticello being named a Hometown Pride Community. Many of those who were quite active in the H&S initiative then took leadership under Hometown Pride.

Several things came out of the H&S process that helped Monticello define its values: Local businesses; recreation; small-town feel; customer service; and faith, educational, and cultural opportunities.

The H&S committee used those shared values to prioritize many projects in the community: Promoting community celebrations, improving school facilities, welcoming newcomers, establishing recreational trails, and supporting business ventures.

On Nov. 13-14, H&S and CFGD representatives met with many of the former Monticello H&S committee members to rehash the projects that were mentioned eight years ago and where things stand today.

Sheila Tjaden, director of affiliate foundation and director of the Jones County Community Foundation; and Jason Neises, community development officer with the CFGD led the discussions. Offering their take from the Community H&S perspective were Jillian Foster, program associate; and Sara Lightner, senior program director.

Both sessions on Nov. 13-14 included a dozen or so Monticello community members.

“We were a pilot in 2016 and we are a pilot in 2024 to really reflect on what we learned, what’s been done, are there things that still need to be done,” offered Tjaden.

Now that H&S has ended, the organization and the CFGD want to hear from community leaders how the process went and how they see utilizing H&S moving forward through community planning.

Neises said the outcomes they’re looking for include, “How are things going in Monticello? What kinds of things have we learned through H&S over the years? How can we continue the success that you built here in Monticello?”

The second, “How can we help towns across the country that have been many years out of H&S, revisit what they learned, revisit the skills that their community learned and help refresh that process and keep it relevant for you?

“So that’s why we’re here even though it’s been many years since we completed the project in Monticello,” continued Neises. “We want to keep investing in Monticello as needed with the skills and the tools that we have.”

In revisiting what Monticello has accomplished over the past eight years, groups on both Nov. 13-14 came up with a laundry list worthy, Neises said, of patting themselves on the back. Some of those ideas included:

• Establishing trails and further Parks and Recreation opportunities for all members of the community

• Passing two school bonds

• Becoming a Main Street Community

• Starting the Jones County Migrant Inclusion Group

• Creating volunteer opportunities

• Community Picnic

• Being part of the Small-town Dreams Initiative and establishing the Give to Grow endowment fund

“Every single one of these things is a result of people working together,” praised Neises.

He and Tjaden asked whether the community still considers the H&S principles and/or values when talking about planning.

“Are these still relevant and guiding decisions in Monticello?” pressed Neises. “Do people actually think about these as the H&S statements? Or just like the water you’re swimming in?”

He asked once the H&S process is over, are these values just written off and forgotten about.

Aimee Hospodarsky, who served on both “Vote Yes” committees in 2018 and 2014, shared that the group purposefully kept these values in the back of their minds.

“All of this rang true and continues to ring true,” offered City Administrator Russ Farnum. “What I think is interesting is you asked if we still use these, like these are the rules we have to follow. I think it's backwards. I think these identify the character of our community. To a degree, it's really more ingrained.”

From here, Neises suggested perhaps Monticello needs to organize a community-wide planning retreat or a summit, bringing everyone back to the table for more of a long-term planning session.

“Has the landscape in Monticello changed in a way that you might need to refresh that network list of all the ways that people connect with each other?” asked Neises.

“Our hope for you all going forward is that you think about what kind of tools you might need that we could help with, provide some trainings,” added Foster. “Looking into next year, is that something you want to plan, to start inviting people, thinking about what we can help with?

“One of the things we wanted to focus on for the end of this year and going into next year is to really help those communities that have gone through this whole process, they've had some time to settle, some time to get these things done, and to find out do they still want our help with anything,” concluded Foster.