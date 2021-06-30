Community leaders tour upcoming Creative Adventure Lab

Last week, members of Monticello’s Hometown Pride committee and city officials got a behind-the-scenes tour of the progress inside the much-anticipated Creative Adventure Lab.

The facility is located inside the former Dollar General on E. First Street.

Jordan DeGree, executive director of the Creative Adventure Lab in Dubuque, led the tour, highlighting many of the unique features just for Monticello.

“This is the first time ever that we’ve replicated the Creative Adventure Lab program,” he said.

Much of the other centers in rural Eastern Iowa communities such as Cascade, are known as “innovation labs.” They offer office space for entrepreneurs, small businesses, and start-up businesses looking for space to work within the community.

This Creative Adventure Lab in Monticello, much like the one in Dubuque, will offer both innovation space and the creative lab, which includes activities and workshops for families and kids.

“This gives people the opportunity to grow through creativity and innovation,” DeGree said.

The Creative Adventure Lab started in as a non-profit “to help people foster new ideas.” They quickly outgrew their first 4,000 square-foot facility in Dubuque, and in 2016, moved into a 15,000 square-foot building.

“Our goal was to create value in the community,” said DeGree. “We wanted to have adult and youth classes and activities, and help adults be more innovative in their lives and jobs.”

He said they spent about a year or more visiting with city leaders in Dubuque, businesses, schools, colleges, residents of all ages about just what they’d like to see offered through the innovation lab. Three main concepts came from those conversations:

• Co-working space for freelancers and new businesses

• Support services for entrepreneurs

• Innovation services

The Lab took those three goals and started replicating the concept throughout Eastern Iowa.

“We wanted to bring this to rural communities in a way that make sense,” DeGree said.

Then, they went down the same road when it came to the creative lab. Again, three concepts were developed:

• Customers can walk in, take part in an activity, without much instruction

• Can they make something that is totally unique

• Is the activity accessible to people of all ages

“We see ourselves as a community and tourist asset,” DeGree said of not only seeing local residents come in, but tourists and visitors as well. “Our activities and the experiences evolve over time.”

Within the Monticello Creative Adventure Lab, there will be various sizes of office space in the right-hand side of the building. The left-hand side will be filled with activities for youth and families such as pottery painting, a private party room, Legos, a magnetic lab, a light lab, and a construction lab.

DeGree shared some breaking news, in that both the Dubuque and Monticello locations will be the only ones to offer the “Toy Box.” This will be a library of toys that families can check out for a certain period of time, return, and check out more at their leisure.

The expectation is that the Creative Adventure Lab would open yet this year by November. It would be staffed and open Thursday through Sunday. It would also be available for large and groups and private parties.

Admission would be $12 per child per day, or $14.99 per family for one month.

“We’re really excited about this experience,” expressed DeGree. “It’ll help bring visitors to Monticello.”