Community meeting draws school building perspectives

Published by admin on Thu, 02/08/2018 - 8:37am
About 120 people attended, and many of them spoke, during a community meeting with OPN Architects regarding Monticello Community School District facilities.
It was a chance for citizens to provide feedback to OPN, the firm hired in November to oversee a possible bond issue election. The meeting was held Wednesday, Jan. 31 in the Monticello High School Auditorium.
A total of 18 people spoke at the meeting, offering a variety of thoughts and questions from a variety of perspectives.
