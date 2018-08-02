Community meeting draws school building perspectives

About 120 people attended, and many of them spoke, during a community meeting with OPN Architects regarding Monticello Community School District facilities.

It was a chance for citizens to provide feedback to OPN, the firm hired in November to oversee a possible bond issue election. The meeting was held Wednesday, Jan. 31 in the Monticello High School Auditorium.

A total of 18 people spoke at the meeting, offering a variety of thoughts and questions from a variety of perspectives.