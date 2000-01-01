

Families with young kids and adults of all ages attended the Community Picnic at United Church of Monticello on Aug. 18. The weather made for a great evening as the start of the school year approaches.



David and Barb Balster manned the beverage table at the Community Picnic.



It took many volunteers and members of the United Church of Monticello to host the Community Picnic on Aug. 18.



Members of the Jones County Beef Producers volunteered their time on Aug. 18 at the Community Picnic. They grilled and served burgers to the more than 650 people in attendance. (Photo by Kim Brooks)