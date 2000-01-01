

People enjoyed the weather and conversations with others during the Community Picnic, Aug. 21.



Volunteer Deb Pingel offered free face painting at the Community Picnic.



Sisters Emma & Macey Oswald pose of a picture at the library’s photo booth at the Community Picnic.



People lined up for some delicious hot dogs, brats, and pork burgers.



The Jones County Pork Producers grilled out for the Community Picnic.



Sheila Tjaden with the “Vote Yes” Committee for a new elementary school visits with guests at the Community Picnic.



James and Agnes Hogan read a book in the shade. Jones County Every Child Reads handed out free books to kids during the Community Picnic.



Monticello’s annual Community Picnic was held on Aug. 21 at the United Church of Monticello. The beautiful weather helped bring out a crowd that evening. Estimates are that 1,000 people were served. (Photos by Kim Brooks)