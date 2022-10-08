Community ready to celebrate MSI designation

On Aug. 2, the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) named Monticello and Albia as the newest Main Street Iowa Communities. Main Street Iowa is a proven strategy for downtown revitalization, a network of communities, and a national support program. The elite designation follows a rigorous application process.

Monticello and Albia join only 53 other MSI Communities across the state. IEDA and Iowa Finance Authority Director Debi Durham introduced the two communities at the Iowa Downtown Conference in Pella.

“Albia and Monticello are rural communities with strong legacies and leaders who understand the connection between a vibrant downtown and economic growth and quality of life,” Durham said. “When you create good jobs and a place where people want to live, success follows.”

Monticello’s is a comeback story, with the Jones County town of 4,000 rallying after falling short of the MSI designation in 2019. Leaders strengthened local partnerships and leveraged the Iowa Downtown Resource Center’s downtown assessment visit to refine their revitalization efforts, which include preserving architecture, supporting small businesses, and boosting the local economy and quality of life. Supporters include young adults who are returning to Monticello to live, work, and help ensure a strong future for their hometown.

“Albia and Monticello understand the spirit of Main Street,” said Michael Wagler, MSI program coordinator. “Main Street Iowa is a powerful economic development tool that has stood the test of time since its introduction in 1985. We continue to see significant growth in business, jobs and investment in communities of all sizes because of the program.”

Several members of Monticello MSI committee, city, and county leaders attended the event on Aug. 2 in Pella.

Mayor Dave Goedken recognized the hard work of those who brought the MSI idea back to life following the efforts in 2019.

“All of the committee members were super excited; they did an awful lot of work to make this happen,” praised Goedken. “We’re excited to get underway, to get a director hired, and utilize the tools to make improvements downtown.”

Goedken said this go-around, a lot more community people were involved.

“We need to continue to grow our community and create jobs so our grandkids don’t have to leave here,” continued Goedken.

Not only were there Monticello supporters in Pella for the official announcement, but dozens of others watched it on Facebook Live.

“We have Debi Durham, Michael Wagler, and their team to thank for their support and vision they see in Monticello,” said committee member Lisa Folken. “Our community should be proud of this designation. To be designated is a tremendous honor.”

MSI and IEDA officials will be in Monticello on Aug. 10 for an event at 1 p.m. in the pocket park. Following that visit is when the real work begins.

“The impact won’t be overnight,” Folken said, “but we’re excited to start planning and move forward with this change. This is a strategic and intentional process, backed by and upheld by MSI.”

“There is an element of asking the community what they would like to see,” noted MSI committee member Deb Bowman. “We can’t promise the world, but we can promise commitment, effort, and a listening ear to the improvements and vitalization of Monticello, Iowa Main Street.”

A list of initial goals includes:

• Finalizing the MSI board of directors

• Posting the MSI director position

• Required trainings for the BOD, as well as strategic planning sessions already scheduled over the next several weeks.

Abby Manternach, MSI committee member, shared that their final pledges came to $374,000 spanning a three-year period.

Since its inception, MSI has generated more than $2.4 billion in private investment, more than 5,000 new businesses, and nearly 15,800 jobs.

For more information, visit iowaeda.com/downtown-resource-center.