Community, school come together with ‘Hope for Haley’

Monticello fourth-grader Haley McElmeel is resilient as she battles ataxia-telangiectasia, or AT.
Her mother, Melinda Evans, describes AT as a neurodegenerative disease.
“Her body thinks it’s in crisis mode at all times,” said Evans. “Her body can’t repair anything, and it’s constantly trying to fight.”
McElmeel has a weakened immune system, making her a high risk for colds, the flu, and, cancer.
Having AT also causes problems for McElmeel with her motor skills, such as walking, balancing and her speech.
