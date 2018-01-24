Community, school come together with ‘Hope for Haley’

Monticello fourth-grader Haley McElmeel is resilient as she battles ataxia-telangiectasia, or AT.

Her mother, Melinda Evans, describes AT as a neurodegenerative disease.

“Her body thinks it’s in crisis mode at all times,” said Evans. “Her body can’t repair anything, and it’s constantly trying to fight.”

McElmeel has a weakened immune system, making her a high risk for colds, the flu, and, cancer.

Having AT also causes problems for McElmeel with her motor skills, such as walking, balancing and her speech.