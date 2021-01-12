Community Services seeks increase in staffing hours, General Assistance

Lucia Herman, Jones County Community Services director, met with the Jones County Supervisors during their Nov. 23 board meeting to request moving a part-time employee to full-time.

Abby Rosencrans was hired in mid-October as an office coordinator for Community Services at 20 hours a week. She would also be assisting with MHDS (mental health disabilities services) duties as well associated with the MHDS region.

Herman said she’d like to see Rosencrans increased to 35 hours, which would also include benefits.

Rosencrans would divide her time between the region, which reimburses the county for their time, and General Assistance, which puts her under the county.

“Her position used to be full-time,” Herman noted of the office position. “Years back, we moved it to part-time.”

Herman told the board she has the funding in her budget to cover the wages in the switch to full-time.

“I have enough wiggle room in my budget. But at some point, we’ll see if we have to add more on the region side of things,” she warned. Herman said her department is starting to see more and more clients, especially for General Assistance.

“Next year, I’ll ask that this position continue at full-time,” she added.

Herman said she cannot be in the office all day every day to cover the traffic and phone calls. If Rosencrans’ position wasn’t increased, they might have to resort to closing the office at times due to low staffing.

“Lots of our services overlap. It’s a full-time office.”

The board did not take any action on Herman’s request. They asked her to present budgetary figures at their next meeting to review before approving the change.

Speaking of General Assistance, Herman also asked the board to consider increasing what her office can provide clients for rent and utility assistance.

The old county ordinance, that hasn’t been updated since 2007, offered $100 for utilities and $150 delivered heat (propane). Herman proposed $200 and $250 respectively.

For rental assistance, the county could only offer $250 a month. Herman proposed $400.

“This ordinance has been around for eternity,” commented Herman of the need for an update to stay with the current times.

She said paying a landlord $100 for utilities isn’t even a drop in the bucket for someone needing to have heat in the winter.

“For $250 in rent, you can’t rent a quality apartment in town at this amount,” continued Herman.

The board felt her recommendations were justified. They waived the first two readings and approved the final reading to expedite the process.

“I could be helping so many more people,” offered Herman.

This approval increases the amount Community Services can give for GA, but keeps Herman’s budgetary line items the same. GA has $13,000 in utilities and $1,700 in rent to offer.

“We never exhaust all of the funds,” said Herman of her budget.

“The money has been there, but you’ve been restricted on what you can give,” Supervisor Ned Rohwedder explained.

“The purpose of this is to assist and we definitely have folks who need it,” Herman added.

“It is a great program, but it’s meant to assist those who are not necessarily able to pay their rent,” commented Supervisor Joe Oswald. “But that doesn’t mean they can’t afford to pay any rent. This gets them over the hump.”

“It gets them out of an emergency situation for the month,” clarified Herman.