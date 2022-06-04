Community supports opening of Innovation Lab

With several dozens of people on hand, the Innovation Lab officially opened its doors on Tuesday, March 29, in downtown Monticello.

Idea Bright is a non-profit that owns and manages five Innovation Labs throughout Eastern Iowa. This is their fifth location.

“It’s one of our biggest Innovation Labs,” noted Executive Director Jorden DeGree.

The other side of the facility will be the Creative Adventure Lab, which is set to open later this summer.

Ideas Bright as founded in 2008.

“Our mission is really about designing, testing, and replicating great ideas that help people, businesses, and communities thrive,” explained DeGree. “We’re focused on how can we provide creativity and innovation building experiences for kids and families.”

The Innovation Lab concept launched in 2018.

“We started hearing the entrepreneurs and businesses needed creativity and innovation to be successful,” said DeGree about how the Innovation Lab originated.

This is when Eric Dregne came on board to manage the Innovation Labs.

“So far that program has been rapidly evolving to create spaces and programs and services that help new businesses launch more efficiently, help existing businesses grow, and help whole communities engage their citizenry in becoming more innovative and using innovation to solve challenges and problems,” continued DeGree.

Dregne said the idea behind an Innovation Lab is “space.”

“We think spaces matter in terms of fostering creativity and innovation,” he added. “We know that when people get outside of their normal working environment, they can come up with new, better, and different ideas than if they would just stay behind a desk. It’s a space for people to do co-working in.”

Aside from office space, meeting space, and general co-working space, those who sign up for one of the various plans will also get access to other services. Those include business coaching to help people launch a new business or non-profit idea, and entrepreneur assistance with other professionals.

“When you watch a space like this in a community like Monticello, it becomes a hub for other activities and organizations,” said Dregne. “We do innovation services. We help existing companies continue to grow. They might run into challenges and need to find new solutions for new opportunities.”

Once it opens, the Creative Adventure Lab will offer “a hands-on learning environment where people of all ages can have fun, playing with different activities, and connecting with each other and with their abilities to be creative,” explained DeGree.

Idea Bright also recently just launched its third program called “Rural Ideas Network.”

“It’s focused on helping us share all of the ideas that we’re finding to be successful with other communities across the state, and really across the country,” DeGree offered. “We’re also helping communities across the country launch their own versions of Innovation Labs and programs as well.”

So many partners played a huge role in making the Innovation and Creative Adventure Labs possible:

• USDA

• Iowa Economic Development Authority

• City and council officials

“We really appreciate all of the support you’ve given us so far to be able to be here, getting this facility up and running,” thanked DeGree. “That was just the first step. The real fun part comes now that these facilities are up and we’re starting to provide programs and services in the community, in the county.”

• Dave, Ron, Dean, and Bob Welter

“You can’t have construction in a building like this in Monticello without the Welter family making the decision to take this vacant building donate it to this purpose. Thanks for making this happen,” DeGree said as he recognized the Welters who were in attendance.

• Dupaco Community Credit Union

“They’ve been a partner from the very beginning. They thought our ideas had merit and knew they had members who live in these communities who aren’t easily accessing their products and services.”

• Jones County Economic Development

• Alliant Energy

“We don’t exist without people who are interested in what we’re doing, who see themselves visiting and using office space, bringing their family and friends to paint pottery or play with Legos,” said Degree. “The fact that you’re here today shows that you understand the importance of what we’re doing and are willing to take the time & energy to find out more. That’s all we can ask.

“We’re trying to make this its own unique location,” he continued. “People who know about us in Dubuque come here and also people from throughout this region really see this as a destination for themselves and their families.”

To find out more about the Innovation Lab, visit www.innovationlab.us.