Comp Board hashes out recommendations for elected officials’ salaries

Published by admin on Wed, 01/12/2022 - 2:47pm
Board of Supervisors
By: 
Kim Brooks
Express Editor

     It took three motions before the Jones County Compensation Board could come to a consensus on a recommendation regarding elected officials’ salaries.

     The Compensation Board met on Dec. 29. Those present included:

     • Mike Deutmeyer, Anamosa, representing the sheriff

     • Jason Kurt, Cascade, and Cindy Bagge, Monticello, both representing the board of supervisors

     • John Harms, Monticello, representing the auditor

     • Caleb Petersen, representing the county attorney

     • Nels Petersen, Monticello, representing the treasurer

     • Abram Tubbs, Anamosa, representing the recorder

     The first motion was made by Nels Petersen, seconded by Deutmeyer to recommend the following salaries for elected officials for Fiscal Year 2023:

     • Attorney, a 6 percent increase, taking the salary from $111,644.39 to $118,343.05

     • Sheriff, a 37 percent increase, taking the salary from $96,078.11 to $131,627.01

     • Auditor, a 6 percent increase, taking the salary from $72,190.70 to $76,522.14

     • Treasurer, a 6 percent increase, taking the salary from $70,844.86 to $75,095.55

     • Recorder, a 6 percent increase, taking the salary from $68,336.23 to $72,436.40

     • Supervisors, a 6 percent increase, taking the salary from $31,394.96 to $33,278.66

     The motion failed, as Nels and Deutmeyer were the only “yes” votes.

     Kurt made the second motion, which was seconded by Caleb Petersen, to recommend the following salary increases:

     • Attorney, an 8 percent increase, taking the salary from $111,644.39 to $120,575.94

     • Sheriff, a 29.5 percent increase, taking the salary from $96,078.11 to $124,421.15

     • Auditor, an 8 percent increase, taking the salary from $72,190.70 to $77,965.96

     • Treasurer, an 8 percent increase, taking the salary from $70,844.86 to $76,512.45

     • Recorder, an 8 percent increase, taking the salary from $68,336.23 to $73,803.13

     • Supervisors, an 8 percent increase, taking the salary from $31,394.96 to $33,906.56

     The motion failed, as Kurt and Caleb were the only “yes” votes.

     The third and final salary recommendation was motioned by Harms and seconded by Nels:

     • Attorney, a 7.5 percent increase, taking the salary from $111,644.39 to $120,017.72

     • Sheriff, a 33 percent increase, taking the salary from $96,078.11 to $127,783.89

     • Auditor, a 7.5 percent increase, taking the salary from $72,190.70 to $77,605

     • Treasurer, a 7.5 percent increase, taking the salary from $70,844.86 to $76,158.22

     • Recorder, a 7.5 percent increase, taking the salary from $68,336.23 to $73,461.45

     • Supervisors, a 7.5 percent increase, taking the salary from $31,394.96 to $33,749.58

     The motion passed, with Deutmeyer the only “no” vote.

     During the Jan. 3 Jones County Board of Supervisor meeting, the board voted to place the Compensation Board’s recommendation on file. (This does not mean the board approved the salary increases.)

