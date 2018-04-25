Congressman Blum hits on state of union

The Jones County Republicans held their annual dinner April 19 at the National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa. Guests of honor were Rep. Rod Blum, First District, and Taylor Collins from Iowa State University.

Collins is also head of the Iowa Federation of College Republicans, and provided insight into the atmosphere conservatives such as himself are dealing with on college campuses throughout the country.

Kicking off the event were several area and local candidates:

• Chad Ingels, Fayette County, candidate for Secretary of Agriculture