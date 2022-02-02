Congresswoman Hinson makes stop in Jones Co.

U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson stopped in Jones County on Jan. 26. In fact, the Anamosa Public Library, where she held her townhall, was her very first public event in 2022.

She took numerous questions from a full room of attendees on topics such as education, schools, voter integrity, and Build Back Better.

Madonna Lasack of Martelle asked Hinson two questions. Lasack said she’s concerned now that the Linn County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of a solar farm going up near Central City.

“That land is going to go out of production,” she said. “There is a company that acquired quite a bit of good farmland, and I don’t know if it’s this company, but they sold it off to Saudi Arabia. There are efforts in a marathon format for foreign entities to take over our productive farmland.”

In addition, “I would hope that there would never be a national format for elections. The fact that this administration has been such a failure and such an enemy to our way of life and our government overall, I cannot believe that this election, which put this administration in place, was smart enough to do it legitimately.”

Hinson said while the Linn County Supervisors made that decision, it was, in fact, a local decision, not something the federal government can overturn. However, she agreed with Lasack regarding foreign ownership of U.S. land.

“It’s a national security issue,” said Hinson. “Foreign ownership of land is very very concerning to me. The Chinese communist party should not be owning land in the United States, plain and simple. We need to be doing everything we can to protect the future of our food supply here.”

Hinson said election integrity is also a concern of hers, and the very reason why she voted against recent bills that came up in Congress.

“They (the bills) would get rid of common-sense provisions like we have in Iowa like voter ID, where you can prove when you go to vote that you are who you say you are,” she said. “And I believe that power should lie with the states. It’s constitutionally designed that way. Our founding fathers knew that Congress would try grab more power for itself. We have a federalist system that is designed to put that power with the states.”

Gerald Retzlaff of Monticello expounded on the same topic: voter integrity.

“If you’re transmitting results over the internet, it only takes microseconds to screw up the count,” said Retzlaff. “We have a real problem and I’m not sure we’re going to get it solved in the next eight months. Twenty-two months have already passed and all this stuff has been destroyed in many states and we know there’s fraud.”

Hinson said she saw the ballot-counting process take place in Benton County, Iowa, and saw the secure location the ballots and election equipment is stored in that county.

“I believe we trust our elected officials that we elect to those positions to do that and execute that properly,” she said. “We still have paper ballots here in Iowa and I think that’s a good thing. We do have a physical record to go back to.”

Hinson said she’s had several conversations with Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate on this very topic. And the state legislature appropriates money every year for his office and county auditors to conduct election audits following every election.

“What I saw that day (in Benton County) gave me what I needed to know to go out and talk with my constituents about the fact that I believe that our elections are secure here in Iowa,” she said, not believing there to be any voter fraud in Iowa. “They (the auditors) verify that the results are accurate.”

Beth Peters of Cedar Rapids asked for Hinson’s thoughts on the state appropriating funds for scholarships for “school choice.”

“As a mom of school-aged kids myself, I want to make sure that our kids are getting a good education, whether that’s in public or private school,” offered Hinson. “I do think it’s important to put parents in the driver’s seat to make sure that they have the ability to make the right choice for their kids.”

She also feels parents need to be asking questions about what their children are learning in school.

“I’m concerned about socialism being taught in our schools. I want to make sure that kids get a broad education and understand context and history,” continued Hinson. “We don’t need to revise history; we need to teach history, but also protect and preserve the future of this country.”

Staying on topic, Mary Melchert of Monticello asked what Hinson foresees for schools in the next year or five years amid the pandemic and staffing shortages.

“Our kids are behind,” said Melchert.

“I’ve been very adamant about making sure our kids go to school and that our schools remain open,” urged Hinson. “Schools are more than just about education. They’re about the community and relationships.”

She added that while there is no crystal ball to know what schools and education will look like a few years down the road, schools need to function as much as possible right now.

Having introduced the Reopen Schools Act last year, Hinson said Iowa was lucky that schools opened when they did, with some states still keeping their schools closed due to the ongoing pandemic.

“We can continue to educate our kids (in Iowa),” she said. “That’s been a huge asset to our students here in Iowa. They’re not as behind as kids in other states. The emotional and mental turmoil that this is going to cause long-term, I don’t think we’ve even seen yet.”

Hinson also shared that several Iowa congresspeople came together to introduce and back a bi-partisan bill to benefit veterans.

Hinson, Cindy Axne (Dist. 3), and Mariannette Miller-Meeks (Dist. 2) introduced the “Sgt. Ketchum Rural Veterans’ Mental Health Act.”

This bill, which President Joe Biden signed into law, Hinson said, “is designed to make sure that our VA system does a better job of triaging people (veterans) who come to them in crisis.”

She continued, “Some things obviously transcend politics. It’s important to highlight some of the good work that’s happening on a bi-partisan level.”