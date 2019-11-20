Conservation board fully narrows down dam alternatives

Published by admin on Wed, 11/20/2019 - 2:27pm
The Jones County Conservation Board is moving ahead on finalizing its plans for the future of Mon Maq Dam.
The board met on Nov. 13, and approved two concept alternatives on a 2-1 vote. (Board member Russ Von Behren was absent.) Board members Dave Tabor and Megan Manternach voted for the two alternatives; board member Dean Zimmerman was opposed.
