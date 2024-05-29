Conservation, Every Child Reads offers ‘Summer Challenge’

Every Child Reads Jones County, Jones County Conservation, and Friends of Jones County Conservation & Nature Center are coming together to offer an exciting family-fun program this summer.

The “Jones County Wild for Reading Storywalk Summer Challenge” kicks off June 1 and runs through Aug. 31.

This program encourages families and kids to spend time outdoors this summer, to visit the Storywalk Trail at Central Park, and to enjoy a book that was written by local residents to highlight Jones County and to encourage early literacy.

The “Summer Challenge” asks families/individuals to complete five challenge quests for the chance to earn a prize and to be entered in the grand prize.

Each year, Naturalist Michele Olson displays between four and find children’s books on the storywalk. Each book has its own theme, depending on the time of the year. In addition, Olson includes different activities along with the pages of the book that correspond to the book.

The book she chose to display this summer is “The ABC’s of Jones County.”

Olson used the theme of the book to put together this challenge.

The five quests to be completed are:

• Walk the Storywalk Trail at Central Park

• Check out a book from any Jones County library

• Have fun at one of Jones County’s public pools

• Visit the Jones County Freedom Rock in Stone City

• Shop downtown in one of Jones County’s communities

Take a selfie at each of the five quest locations and save those images in your phone. Visit the Central Park Nature Center, show your photos to a staff member, and you will receive your prize.

The first 20 to complete all five challenges will receive a free copy of “The ABC’s of Jones County.” There will also be other books given away as prizes.

The Nature Center is open Saturdays and Sundays from 1-5 p.m., and during the week from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. when staff are present.

The grand prize includes passes to the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium and a gift card package.

“This is the perfect opportunity to highlight the county and the wonderful resources we have,” Olson said. “There are a lot of different aspects to Jones County.

As for how she came up with the different quests, Olson picked different images from the book that highlight the county as a whole.

“I wanted broad locations that would be easy for people to get to,” she said, “even if they don’t have the means to travel far. They’re not limited to one place; they can pick and choose where they want to go.”

If you live in Monticello, come to the Monticello library to take your selfie, or stand on E. First Street for your downtown selfie.

Conservation has been partnering with Every Child Reads since 2020, displaying books in storywalk along the trail.

Olson said it’s hard to say how many people walk the trail and read the books because it’s open to the public, those who camp at Central Park, visitors from all across the state.

“Schools come here for fieldtrips and use the trail,” she said.

Olson said the storywalk is a great addition to the park.

“It gives families the chance to come out there together and read and to be active in the outdoors. Being out in nature helps your mental health so much.”

“The ABC’s of Jones County” will be the last book displayed in the storywalk due to the cost of reproducing the books.

“We might have to start reusing books we’ve already had out there,” offered Olson.

Families, businesses, organizations, individuals can sponsor a book on the storywalk for an $800 donation. Olson will make sure to include a page explaining who donated and why.

Aside from the “Summer Challenge,” Conservation is also offering the “Family Fishing Challenge” throughout the entire month of June.

Visit any public or private body of water in Jones County, catch a fish, send your photo(s) to conservationofficemg@co.jones.ia.us and be entered for prizes. Prizes include fishing rods/reels, tackle boxes, hats, outdoor recreational items, gift certificates, and more.

For all of the summer activities and events taking place at Central Park, visit their Facebook page (Jones County Conservation) or website (www.jonescountyiowa.gov/conservation).