Conservation projects highlight FY23 county budget amendments

During the Nov. 22 Jones County Supervisor meeting, the board took action to amend the Fiscal Year 2023 County Budget through several resolutions.

A public hearing on the amendments was held; no public comments were made.

The board approved a resolution to adopt the FY 2023 budget amendments. The amendment shows $23,673,095 in total revenues and $24,807,904 in total expenditures.

The board also approved an appropriations resolution to be applied to various county departments as a result of the budget amendment. The following departmental changes were made:

• Board of Supervisors, an increase of $600

• County Attorney, an increase of $10,442

• Court Activities, an increase of $1,500

• Juvenile Court, an increase of $13,800

• Conservation Capital Grant Act, an increase of $278,300

• This increased the county's total expenditures by $304,642.

County Auditor Whitney Hein noted that the Conservation increases stem from various projects. The expenditures are all transfers from the Conservation trust fund or REAP fund.

"There's planned revenue for all of it," added Hein.

Conservation Director Brad Mormann said these are projects that "straddle fiscal years."

"We balance out what we didn't get done in the last fiscal year and it gets done now," he added.

One of those projects is the replacement of a historic bridge at Central Park that crosses the lake. Mormann said the funding in the amendment will be applied to adding new wood and a chain link safety fence to the bridge. The next phase of the bridge project will include the abutment and fixing the bridge's metal components.

Supervisor John Schlarmann felt that the $278,000 was too steep for bridge decking.

"Lumber costs are up substantially," said Mormann. "Especially treated lumber."

He said treated lumber is preferred for a structure that's going across a newly restored lake.

"We're limited on the types of wood we can use," continued Mormann. "We're trying to mimic an historic structure."

This phase of the bridge project needs to be complete by March.

Schlarmann also asked about the new river access at Eby's Mill.

"That project is complete," offered Mormann. "As long as everything grows this spring."

"It looks good," remarked Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach of the finished access.

The Eby's Mill project cost around $290,000. Mormann said Conservation would still like to add informational kiosks and plant some trees.

The board set a second public hearing for Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 9:10 a.m. to amend the current county budget (FY23). This amendment will increase total revenues by $567,800 ($293,900 of the increase accounts for operating transfers in). It also increases total expenditures by $587,800 ($293,900 accounts of operating transfers out).

This amendment is also related to Conservation projects, particularly a land acquisition. Hein said Conservation received a grant for the purchase.

Mormann said the total cost of the acquisition was $730,000. The appraised value of the land was around $1,174,000.

"We had a savings due to land inflation," he told the board. "There is zero county dollars going toward the acquisition."

$273,900 stems from the state's habitat stamp grant. $500,000 from the National Wild Turkey Federation. Mormann said they also received multiple donations from various NGOs (non-governmental organizations). Those include Dubuque County Conservation, Twin Rivers Pheasants Forever chapter, as well as private sources.

The 159-acre addition will be owned by Conservation. The property touches the Hale Wildlife Area on two sides.

"Pheasants Forever helped to restore the land so there was less maintenance on the county in the future," Mormann said.

Mormann informed the board that while Conservation is offered property from time to time, they don't always take advantage of the offers.

"Forty acres were offered to us for free and we didn't take it," he said of an example. "We don't just take any piece of property. But given this location (near Hale Wildlife), we wanted to expand the wildlife area."

When it comes to property acquisition, Mormann said that the public, not Conservation, do 95 percent of the work to help acquire the property and allow it for public use.

"That's grassroots right there," he praised of the effort.