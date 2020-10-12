Conservation sees large insurance payout from derecho

Jones County is expected to see $555,303.06 in insurance claims stemming from damage to county property following the Aug. 10 derecho storm.

Conservation Director Brad Mormann and Resource Manager John Klein were both present at the Dec. 1 Jones County Supervisor meeting to meet with the board to discuss the formation of a set-aside fund for insurance money. They also discussed plans to restore Central Park and other Conservation areas that were impacted.

The insurance breakdown includes:

• $7,018.57 in damages to cabins, shelters, and structures at Central Park

• $27,281.81 in damages to the Nature Center at Central Park

• $500,000 (maximum per the insurance policy) in damages to trees at Central Park

• $582.20 in damages to the county’s Broadway Place Annex

• $20,420.48 in damages to the cabin and fence at Grant Wood Memorial Park (Antioch)

Mormann said the biggest extent of the damage to the trees at Central Park were the pines. He said they were three-fourths of the way through their assessment of the pine forest when they maxed out their insurance policy.

The board asked Mormann if he could get any money from the damaged pine trees.

“Unfortunately pines don’t have much value,” he said. “They degrade quickly. One company would have taken them if our work with the insurance company was done faster. I’ve had mediocre responses from loggers.”

In terms of cleanup efforts, Mormann said those trees would get bulldozed down and burned.

Klein said they also have to work with the DNR on cleanup because of regulations associated with stockpiling material, and restrictions on the size of piles and when you can burn.

The cleanup plan is all part of Conservation’s future master plan for Central Park. Mormann said perhaps a new roadway/entrance is created for the park as part of this overall project.

“A new entrance would improve the park, but first we need to improve safety,” he said of tree cleanup. “All of the trails and remote areas need attention, as well as high-use areas.”

While Conservation had a contract on site back in August and September, more work remains.

Klein said the size of the mess created by fallen trees and limbs is an on-going cleanup process.

“We’ve invested significant time and resources into this,” continued Mormann. “We definitely need a contractor to do more.”

Both Mormann and Klein said things likely wouldn’t be fully restored until next Spring. And then after that, it could take three to five more years to fully retore Central Park.

In terms of the insurance money, Mormann would like to be able to use some of those funds for Conservation projects, including campground improvements.

“We could also use some of the money to leverage grants,” noted Klein of needing to have a local match.

Klein added it would be nice to have a pool of money to access when needed rather than waiting for approval, in an effort to keep moving along with cleanup efforts.

“What’s left over could be for long-term planning projects,” he suggested.

“If we can confirm we have the money, we can keep implementing projects for Conservation purposes,” added Mormann.

The supervisors were in agreement that the insurance money could stay with Conservation because that’s where most of the storm damage occurred.

“I trust you’ll do the right thing with it (the money),” stated Supervisor Ned Rohwedder.

Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach said any projects Conservation has will have to go through the Conservation Board first.

County Auditor Janine Sulzner suggested establishing a separate fund for the money, especially if it won’t all be spent before June 30, 2021.

“You’ll have to have spending authority, too,” reminded Sulzner. “This will make it easier for everyone to track long term.”

The board will take formal action during the Dec. 8 meeting.

Mormann said looking at the surrounding counties, Jones County dodged the brunt of the storm.

“It could have been a lot worse,” he said.

In other county business:

• County Engineer Derek Snead informed the board that the BUILD Grant committee contacted him regarding the possible Landis Road Bridge project.

“They have a few housekeeping questions in terms of where we’re at with the project and more details about the bridge,” Snead explained.

• Snead said there has been a tremendous amount of contractor interest in the Lead Mine Road project, with a letting set for Dec. 22.

“This could lead to very competitive prices," he said.

• The mental health region was awarded $5.7 million in Cares Act funds. Supervisor Wayne Manternach said the region has distributed over half the money thus far, which has to be spent before the end of the year.

“We’ve been aggressive with mini grants to providers,” he said. “The pandemic slowed down our spending with services not being provided.”

The region is currently under budget in terms of spending.

• Snead informed the board that ECICOG requested a resident from Anamosa to serve as a replacement for former Monticello City Administrator Doug Herman on the trails committee.