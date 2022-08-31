Conservation stays busy

Conservation Director Brad Mormann provided his department update during the Aug. 23 Jones County Supervisor meeting.

Mormann hit on several topics, including county parks, staffing issues, and upcoming projects.

"It's been a busy season," noted Mormann. "Our revenue is slightly less than last year, but it's still a record high with usage."

Throughout the last couple of years, Conservation has acquired several pieces of equipment and vehicles to allow them to tackle a variety of projects they might not otherwise have the ability to. Some of these projects would previously have to be hired out, causing the county money.

At Eby's Mill Wildlife Area, trees were planted. Mormann added that they repaired a roadway that was eroding.

"It sheds water better versus collecting the water," noted Mormann.

It cost Conservation roughly $3,000 to make the necessary repairs. If they had hired the project out, Mormann said it might have cost three to four times more.

"And now we've seen zero erosion today after 6 inches of rain recently," he said. "That's thanks to the equipment you graciously allowed us to buy."

At Eby's Mill Access, Conservation is working on offering additional access to the Maquoketa River.

Eastern Iowa Excavating & Concrete is the contractor. Mormann said liquidated damages on the project kick in Sept. 30.

At Pictured Rocks Park, Conservation worked with the Iowa Climbers Coalition to fix another erosion issue. The steps leading up to the cliffs and throughout the pathways were eroding.

"The park is heavily loved by all. The rock-climbing groups came together to fix the steps," said Mormann. "The goal was to hold the soil from washing downhill, and to divert the people to stay on one path versus everyone picking his/her own path up the hill."

Between 20 and 40 volunteers lent a hand to carry and haul limestone up to form the new steps.

"They used no mechanical advantage as far as equipment," Mormann said of the actual manpower involved. "Every rock was placed by hand."

Conservation also utilized REAP funds to assist with this project and pay for the limestone.

The second phase of the Wapsipinicon Trail Project is basically complete. Boomerang was the contractor on both phases. The second phase came at a cost of $480,000.

This portion of the trail was a half-mile in length.

Mormann said phase one was more expensive due to curb and gutter that had to be installed.

"The amount of people using it… every time I dive by, I see people on the trail," praised Mormann.

Supervisor Jeff Swisher asked if the historic Dillon Bridge over the Wapsi at the State Park was ever intended to be tied to the trail project.

Mormann said the grants, early on, were written by former Economic Development director, Dusty Embree. He was unsure if usage of the bridge was written into the grants.

Initially, the trail was tied to a loop that measured a 5K route.

"It was sold as that, and could go through the community," he said. "It could connect to the downtown, wildlife areas, and parks."

Swisher said his direction would be to reopen Dillon Bridge.

"It's going to take a grant to get it back in service," he said.

Conservation sought bids to replace the wooden deck and chain link fence of a bridge at Central Park. The lowest bid came in at $133,856. Mormann said they secured grants from SHPO (State Historic Preservation Office) and JCCF (Jones County Community Foundation) to help cover the costs.

There is a three-month delay in purchasing the wood.

"We hope to have it done by March," noted Mormann. "We figured it'd be a winter project."

Conservation is working on establishing prairie on the Pearson Addition next to Center Park.

Swisher asked Mormann if he had any major project priorities, looking into the future.

"We have a lot of big projects going on," offered Mormann. "But since I've been here, the biggest complaints are the camp sites (at Central Park)."

Those complaints deal with the size of the sites, the leveling of the ground, the lack of electrical sites.

"Even with just a tent, you need to plug things in," said Mormann of primitive camping. "And we have people asking for cabins, three-to-four-season cabins."

Also, the shelter at Central Park is as old as the campground. Mormann said that'll need replacing soon.

The beach has been closed the last few weeks due to high nutrient levels in the lake, despite the restoration project that was completed in 2019.

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked how much it might cost to engineer the work needed at the campground. Mormann said it's hard to pinpoint, but engineering was $80,000 for phase one of the Wapsi Trail Project.

"Maybe $50,000 minimum," he guessed.

Like all other sectors of the workforce, Conservation is also low on staff. Morman said the recruiting has been tough. They did increase the minimum wage to encourage people to apply.

"It's the society we live in," commented Swisher.

Mormann said in the absence of paid help, they have been largely relying on volunteers.

"We need to start with a master plan for the entire park," he said. "We have to be realistic with ourselves."

Swisher inquired as to the status of the plan. Mormann indicated that due to his role as project inspector on the Wapsi Trail Project, he's been preoccupied lately.

Mormann indicated that if the county was willing to appropriate any amount of the ARPA funds, Conservation would need to know sooner rather than later so they start planning for those projects and apply for grant funding. He said having a plan in place would provide a better idea of cost estimates.

"We could have a plan done by 2026 and pick off the projects in phases," he suggested. (Jones County has until 2026 to spend the $4 million in ARPA funds.) "If you're leaning toward (giving) a certain number, let me know. If we spend this money on engineering, we truly feel we can accomplish it. We wouldn't spend money on engineering if we wouldn't accomplish it."

Swisher said during his visits with people throughout the county, some express wanting bigger and better campgrounds at Central Park; others, older generations, want things left as it.

"That surprises me," he said. "There are different perspectives of what people want; there are both sides."

"There are 20,000-plus opinions in Jones County and we hear it," Mormann said. "There are further discussions we have to have and then come to a consensus."