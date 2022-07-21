Contestants impress at ’22 GJCF Queen Contest

On Sunday, July 10, 10 young women from across Jones County competed in the 22nd Annual Great Jones County Fair Queen Contest at the Youth Development Center.

The contest is co-hosted and organized by Ellen Schlarmann and Calli McQuillen.

The elite sponsor of the contest is Dr. Nathan Hein and Dr. Joanna Mangold.

The day included individual and group interviews with a panel of three judges. This portion of the contest was closed to the general public.

The evening portion included an introduction of the candidates, skits centered around the theme of “What the GJCF Means to Me,” comments from the 2021 GJCF Queen (Karli Recker) and Princess (Bronwyn Hodge), a formal wear competition, and on-stage questions.

A new judging piece was added to the contest this year, allowing members of the audience to vote for their favorite skit. Winning the People’s Choice Award was Madison Butterworth. For her skit, she took the Lady A song “We Owned the Night” and turned it into “I Love the Fair,” singing about some of her favorite things about the GJCF. Butterworth won a pair of track concerts tickets to a concert of her choice.

“These contestants put lots of time and effort into these skits, that are always an audience favorite,” said McQuillen. “We’re so excited for you to see their creativity and fun personalities.”

Grace Berhfeld’s skit was titled “The Perfect cup of Coffee,” in which she talked about the ingredients that make up the GJCF.

Libby Busha read a tale to some youngsters called “The Fair Diaries.”

Grace Cooksley sang “The Five Best Days of Summer” to the tune of “The 12 Days of Christmas.”

Gracie Henderson sang “The Seven Best Days of Summer,” also to the tune of “The 12 Days of Christmas.”

Emily Hendricks highlighted her “fair favorites,” which included buying a bag of all blue cotton candy.

Alyssa Lux played a basketball game of “HORSE” with volunteer Tony Butterworth.

Callie Lynch “caught some fun” fishing for highlights of the fair.

Reagan Schneiter invited guests Christi Kromminga, Abby Jaeger, and Jimmy Pinckney to play a round of “Fair Feud.” Contestants gave answers as to what Schneiter could be seen doing at the fair.

Maddie Stadtmueller used chemistry and the table elements to describe the GJCF.

The queen candidates had to answer two on-stage questions: “How do you want to be remembered?” and “What is the greatest piece of advice you’ve ever received?”

Bergfeld: “As hard working, kind, and funny.” “My grandpa told me to keep going and take one thing at a time.”

Busha: “As someone who is kind and hard working.” “Don’t dwell on anything because everything happens for a reason.”

Butterworth: “As someone who is positive and a friend to all.” “From my grandma who said just be yourself and don’t worry about what other people think.”

Cooksley: “As someone who is kindhearted, funny and determined to always work.” “The greatest piece of advice I got from a movie: ‘Life’s a garden; dig it!’”

Henderson: “As someone who is loyal and kindhearted.” “Don’t take things for granted.”

Hendricks: “As a kind and loving person.” “To be myself.”

Lux: “As kind and a role model to my community.” “To be kind and to treat others the way you would want to be treated.”

Lynch: “As a sweet, loving, kindhearted person.” “Always be true to yourself.”

Schneiter: “As a caring friend who always encouraged everybody to be the best them that they could be.” “From my mom. She always tells me to be myself because there is no one like me and to share all of my unique qualities with the world.:

Stadtmueller: “As a hard worker who people could always count on.” “To view the positive in every situation.”

“We are grateful to have been able to share in this experience with 10 young women from across Jones County this year,” said Schlarmann. “After our time spent together, all we can say is, ‘Wow! This is an incredible group of young women!’

“One unique thing about this group is how quickly they embraced each other and developed friendships,” continued Schlarmann. “We truly admire how welcoming and inclusive they have been with one another.”

Crowning of the 2022 GJCF Queen, Princess and Miss Congeniality will be held on Tuesday, July 19 at 6 p.m. on the stage.