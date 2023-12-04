Contract rock could cover 160 or 200 miles of gravel roads

Before the Jones County Engineer’s Office can send bids out for contract rock, Engineer Derek Snead said he needs to know how much the county is willing to spend.

“We’ve talked a lot about miles and tonnage,” he told the board.

It also comes down to whether the county wants to place rock on 160 miles of granular roads or 200 (an additional 40 miles).

Snead shared that he has $1.2 million in his contract rock budget that the Jones County Supervisors approved during their budget amendments at the April 4 board meeting.

“We already spent $100,000,” he said.

To cover 160 miles, he said that budget would need an additional $600,000, for a total allocation of $1.7 million.

If the board wants to hit the additional 40 miles, that would require another $400,000.

“That’s over and above what we have in the budget,” Snead added.

“Historically, Jones County is putting down more rock than we’ve ever seen; by a lot,” commented Supervisor Jeff Swisher. “Normally 72 tons is put down.”

Even with the reallocation of funds, Swisher asked Snead if Secondary Roads could still tackle some of the problems areas throughout the county.

“Our budget has $650,000 for spot rock,” he offered. “As of today, we’ve expended $630,000, with outstanding bills yet to be paid.”

Typically, Secondary Roads start placing spot rock and grading the gravel roads in April in preparation for contract rock and dust control.

“Historically, in the spring, we expend $300,000 toward our spot rock efforts,” added Snead.

He said the higher costs of fuel have added the a “dramatic impact” on the cost of hauling spot rock throughout the county.

“We are very close to what we budgeted for fuel,” noted Snead. “And there are a lot of spots out there that we still need to hit and are actively hitting. We’re reshaping those isolated areas as best as we can.”

Snead told the board there are essentially two scenarios to consider: One, Secondary Roads has overspent the spot rock budget as it sits today; and two, you have to factor contract rock into the budget.

“I have high hopes that the worst of the damage (to the gravel roads) has already been done,” Snead said of weather impacting the condition of the roads. “Hopefully the frost boils won’t be as bad with the fluctuation of temperatures we’ve had.”

Normally, Secondary Roads has already sent out bid packages for contract rock by now.

“We’re a little later this year,” Snead said. “The last two years, we let rock in the beginning of April. But we’re also applying a significant amount of material.”

This will give a tighter window for rock placement. Snead said the goal is to have all of the rock down before July 1.

Supervisor John Schlarmann recalled the savings on two county projects (County Roade X-64 and pavement markings).

“Where will that money go?” he asked.

“It’s all part of next year’s budget,” Snead said.

Supervisor Joe Oswald suggested Snead seek contract rock bids for the 160 and additional 40 miles. After the numbers come in, the board can adjust from there.

The board approved having contract rock bids due on Tuesday, April 18. Snead said giving it two weeks will allow him to have a better handle on the rock budget and additional finances.

“We could possibly save on salt and sand, too,” he said of the winter road materials.

“Maybe some roads don’t need as much rock,” added Oswald.

“There isn’t a rock out there that wouldn’t benefit from more material,” Snead said. “We do have the ability to move some contract projects around (for flexible spending).”

“It’ll be up to use to explain to the voters and the public why we’re not doing some of the projects,” Oswald said of paved road projects. “They will be in here asking why we’re not taking care of the roads.”

“Because there’s not enough money to go around,” answered Swisher.

Ed Luedke, who was present at the board meeting, asked how much the county was spending having outside contractors haul spot and contract rock.

“We hire the quarries to deliver and supply material to our locations,” Snead said.

“It’s a waste on the transportation,” said Luedke. “It makes no sense when we have the asset sitting there.”

Swisher explained that Secondary Roads only has 12 trucks, and when all of the drivers are out doing projects, nothing would get done.

“I don’t agree with you,” Swisher told Luedke. “We’re hiring to pick up the slack.”

“We’re doing other projects that have to be done as well,” Oswald said of Secondary Roads’ employees. “Who’s going to do those other jobs (if everyone is out hauling rock)? And it’s more wear and tear on our trucks.”

Luedke said he doesn’t want to see the county back off on rock.

“If you budget for it, make sure it comes across the scale,” he urged.

“We’re doing great things,” assured Swisher. “We don’t have the money to do it all.”