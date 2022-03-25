Contract rock letting set for April 5

Spring is definitely in the air as Jones County Secondary Roads prepares for contract rock.

A letting for bids from contractors for contract rock application will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5. The Jones County Board of Supervisors approved the letting during their March 15 board meeting.

County Engineer Derek Snead said rock will have to be laced no later than July 1.

“It’ll be roughly the same mileage as last year,” Snead said.

In 2021, about 80,000 tons of rock went down on gravel roads across the county.

“We contracted for just under 75,000 tons,” added Snead. “We’re sitting on 73,000 tons this year after we mapped it out.”

Despite not seeing an increase in tonnage, like most everything else right now, there is an expected 16 to 17 percent increase per ton in the cost for contract rock. Snead said he estimated for an anticipated price hike.

“I don’t know if it’s accurate or not,” he said. “On the material side, we haven’t received correspondence on an increase.”

He also expects an increase in price due to current fuel costs.

“We’re at the $1 million mark for contract rock,” he said. “It was $11 a ton last year, on average. It could be $13 a ton this year with the increase.”

In other county business:

• Assistant Engineer Todd Postel updated the board on the Buffalo Road bridge replacement project after meeting with the contractor: Jim Schroeder Construction.

The late start date for the project is July 18.

“But their target date to move in is April 18,” Postel said.

He anticipates six weeks to construct the new bridge, in addition to paving and grading, which could be another four weeks.

“There will be some erosion control at the end.”

The final completion date could be the last week in July or the early part of August, depending on the weather.

The board asked Postel if he had notified landowners and emergency services on the construction timeline and detour route.

“We’ll wait to notify the emergency services until the first part of April,” offered Postel, “when we know more.”

• The board approved the hiring of Mareda Pierce as the new Monticello Senior Dining site manager, effective March 21.

Pierce’s pay is $15 an hour.

The Monticello site will be held at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Monticello.