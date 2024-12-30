Coralville woman charged with assisting suicide of Olin woman

On Dec. 3, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest involving the 2021 suicide of an Olin woman. Jennifer M. Williams, 48, of Coralville, has been charged with assisting suicide, a class C felony, and punishable by up to 10 years in prison. She was in custody at the Jones County Jail in Anamosa, prior to paying a reduced bond of $5,000 cash or surety. (Her original bond was set at $10,000.)

On Dec. 29, 2021, at 9:01 a.m., the Jones County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call from Williams. She reported “her friend,” (B.W.), age 38, committed suicide in the basement of her Olin residence. The Jones County Medical Examiner did rule that the manner of death was suicide, with the cause of death being asphyxiation by hanging.

According to the criminal complaint, when speaking with Sheriff’s Deputy Tim Smith on Dec. 29, Williams said her last contact with B.W. via social media was just before 3 a.m. Their last message was reported at 1:58 a.m. She said their conversation started around 1 p.m. the day before.

During the initial investigation, Sheriff’s Investigators became aware of concerning communication between the defendant and decedent. Multiple search warrants were conducted on multiple communication and social media platforms. The results of the investigation showed that Williams was not only aware that B.W. was suicidal, but knowingly and intentionally participated in the planning of and incitement to follow through on B.W.’s suicide plan. Evidence also showed that on the morning on Dec. 29, after electronic communication had ceased with B.W. Via video surveillance, the Sheriff’s Office was able to see that Williams arrived on scene at 4:27 a.m. Williams sat in front of B.W.’s residence for approximately four hours before making entry into the house and making the 9-1-1 call. She entered B.W.’s home at 8:56 a.m. She came out of the house at approximately 9:03 a.m. after calling 9-1-1.

A warrant for Williams’ arrest was issued on Dec. 2, 2024, with her bond set at $10,000.

On Dec. 4, she was formally charged with assisting suicide, with a preliminary hearing set for Dec. 13. A bond review was then scheduled for Dec. 16 at the Jones County Courthouse. That was when Williams’ bond was lowered to $5,000.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind anyone who is or knows of someone who is depressed or suicidal, there are multiple area resources available. To speak to a crisis counselor, simply dial 9-8-8 on your phone. This is a 24-hour crisis hotline. If seeking a crisis counselor to respond to your location, simply call Foundation 2 Mobile Crisis at 319-362-2174. An adult seeking in-person crisis services and wanting to get out of their environment, can find those services at the Linn County Mental Health Access Center. This is a 24-hour facility with crisis staff standing by. No appointments needed. The Access Center is located at 501 13th St. NW in Cedar Rapids. Other services may also be available, depending on your location and time of day.