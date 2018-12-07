Corbin’s life celebrated with Civil War-themed service

Long-time Monticello resident and local historian William “Bill” Corbin passed away at the age of 91 on May 6, 2018.

There will be a Civil War-themed celebration of life for Corbin this weekend, Saturday, July 14, at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Monticello. The visitation will be held on Friday from 4-7 p.m., and again Saturday morning from 9:30-10:30, both at First Presbyterian Church. Corbin will be buried at Oakwood Cemetery in Monticello with honors.