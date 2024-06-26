Council adopts FY 2025 non-hourly wage increases

In both March and May, the Monticello City Council voted to table adopting Fiscal Year 2025 salaries for non-hourly employees.

With the new fiscal year fast approaching as the end of June nears, these new wages would take effect July 1.

In March, the council tabled approving wage increases to allow City Administrator Russ Farnum time to conduct performance evaluations of city department heads.

It was also during that same council meeting that three different resolutions failed to pass for suggested wage increases.

In May, the council again tabled adopting FY 2025 wage increases due to the fact that Farnum had not been able to complete staff evaluations.

The item was back on the council's June 17 meeting agenda.

Farnum noted he completed staff evaluations. The proposed resolution did not include a wage increase for both Farnum and Ambulance Director Lori Lynch, per the council's request. The council previously held off on a wage increase for Farnum, noting he had not moved to into the community yet, per his contract. Lynch was promoted to ambulance director last October. The council wanted to wait until her hiring date to review her requested increase.

The resolution also separated Library Director Faith Brehm, as her salary is approved by the library board.

"Based upon the evaluations and staff performance," noted Farnum, "I recommend 5 percent raises."

By comparison, the Jones County Board of Supervisors preliminarily approved 4.75 percent for non-bargaining county employees.

Council member Jake Ellwood made a motion to stay in-line with the county and recommended 4.75 percent. That vote failed 3-3 with Council members Ellwood, Mary Phelan, and Dave Goedken in favor, and Scott Brighton, Josh Brenneman, and Candy Langerman opposed.

Langerman felt that Lynch's wage increase should be included in the resolution.

"We should do it now versus having this same discussion every year."

Langerman said by enacting Lynch's increase now, she'll be on the same pay schedule as the rest of the department heads.

"She's done a good job," continued Langerman. "She's done everything we've asked of her.

Ellwood said he's not inclined to give Lynch a raise now when her one-year anniversary date isn't until October.

"We can roll her in next year with another raise at that time," he offered.

Mayor Wayne Peach reminded the council that the city is not in a tight financial situation like the county is in due to HF 718 becoming law.

"We're in a better financial situation," he said.

"But we do represent constituents out there who have been laid off," Goedken said of local manufacturing companies. "I hope it's just temporary."

Ellwood commented that he'd like to see staff raises each year rather than large increases like this. He said knowing they'd be getting a certain percent each year would be more beneficial for their family budgets.

In the end, Goedken made a motion to give 5 percent salary increases. The resolution passed unanimously.

With that adoption, the following wages will take effect July 1:

• Nick Kahler, Public Works director, $65,997

• Sally Hinrichsen, city clerk, $80,926

• Jacob Oswald, Parks and Rec director, $65,882

• Grace Dupuy, Parks and Rec superintendent, $43,050

• Jim Tjaden, Water/Wastewater superintendent, $74,571

• Britt Smith, police chief, $91,554