Council agreeable to S. Linden parking restrictions

After a couple of complaints from residents on S. Linden Street, Police Chief Britt Smith decided to look into the on-street parking situation.

Both residents are requesting the city limit parking to one side of the street, not both sides.

Dave Lumpa stated that it’s difficult for cars to pass one the street when cars are parked on both sides.

Linda Parker took her complaints to the Public Works Department.

Smith took some measurements of the S. Linden roadway and the existing “No Parking” zones in that area for comparisons.

“This could allow the council to make a determination if a ‘No Parking’ zone is necessary,” offered Smith.

On the north/south streets, the roadway ranges from 24 feet to 36.5 feet.

On S. Walnut Street, there is no parking on both sides from First to Grand. There is also no parking on the east side of the street from Grand to South Street.

There are no parking restrictions on S. Chestnut Street and Linden Street.

On the east/west streets, the roadway ranges from 23 feet to 38 feet.

On W. Grand Street, there is no parking on the south side between the bank parking lot and Walnut.

On W. Washington, there are no restrictions until you get between Chestnut and Walnut streets. There, parking is restricted on the south side.

There are no parking restrictions on W. Varvel, Buckeye, Jackson, and South streets.

“In reviewing the widths, Linden Street is the narrowest street to not have any parking restrictions,” noted Smith. “It shouldn’t have a significant amount of north/south traffic being that it has a cross-street intersection at every block, and it has no destination on either end that is not accessible from utilizing another more commonly used street.”

Smith proposed adding a “No Parking” zone to three blocks of S. Linden on the east side.

“It is narrow,” commented Council member Tom Yeoman.

“There’s not an abundance of travel on that street,” added Smith of Linden, noting the parking restriction should not be an inconvenience.

The council approved the recommendation.

This change will require three separate readings because it’s a change to the city ordinance.