Council agrees to cost-share on tree-removal project

During the Feb. 5 Monticello City Council meeting, the council voted to use 50/50 storm water cost-share funding to assist the removal of trees on the property owned by John and Deb Lacock, 305 E. Fifth St.

John Lacock was present at the meeting to explain the situation to the council.

The infamous Sixth Street Ditch in town runs east along the back of their property. There are two dead ash trees, one on each side of the ditch, that are in desperate need of removal.

Lacock sought a bid from Kammiller Tree Service for $3,000 to remove both trees.

City Administrator Russ Farnum said the Lacocks presented the same pay request to the council a number of months ago before he sought a bid for removal. The council did not make a determination at that time.

"The bid is very favorable," noted Farnum.

He said while the 50/50 storm water program is intended for drainage projects, not tree removal, "it's important to maintain the ditch and its banks."

City Public Works employees also removed some trees out of the Sixth Street Ditch a number of months ago.

Council member Dave Goedken suggested the council adopt a maintenance policy once the ditch project is all said and done concerning city easements to continue cleaning and maintaining the ditch.

Public Works Director Nick Kahler said he looked at the situation behind the Lacocks' home and it's too big of a project for the city to take on.

Lacock told the council that if the trees are not removed, all it would take is a windstorm to topple the trees. They'd likely land on the fence line or the highline wires along the golf course property.

"It's too dangerous," he added.

In other city business:

• The council approved the third and final reading to amend the code of ordinances adding a new section authorizing the use of the State Income Setoff Program.

• The council held a public hearing and approved an easement for the owners at 250 S. Cedar St., Danelle and Juneau Johnson, pending final legal review.

• The council held a public hearing and approved the plans and specifications of the south water tower painting and maintenance project.

Bids will be due Feb. 14. The estimated project cost is $360,000 for the base bid, and $365,000 with the bid alternate that includes painting a second city logo on the tower.

• The council approved the contract and performance and/or payment bonds for the sewer plant (wastewater treatment facility) project.

"Everything has been laid out by the city engineer and city attorney," said Farnum. "The contractor (Bill Bruce Builders) has been very cooperative with the supplemental information and insurance bonds needed to move forward."

• The council approved levying an assessment for two properties: 231 N. Cedar St. and 345 E. Third St. These are related to sidewalk repairs.

The total due from the N. Cedar homeowner is $556.79. The total due from the E. Third owner is $638.70. The council placed a 4 percent interest rate on the special assessments.

• The council set a public hearing for Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. regarding amendments to the FY 2024 city budget.

• The council approved the hiring of Amanda Brenneman as an on-call advanced EMT for the ambulance service. The wage is $8 an hour, and an additional $14.40 an hour for AEMTs.

Council member Josh Brenneman abstained from voting because the new hire is his wife.

• The council appointed Council member Jake Ellwood to serve on the EIRHA (Eastern Iowa Regional Housing Authority) board.