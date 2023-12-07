Council amends FY 2024 salary resolution

During the July 3 Monticello City Council meeting, the salaries and wages for police chief and library staff were approved for Fiscal Year 2024.

While the council previously approved the FY 2024 salaries for non-bargaining staff during a prior council meeting, Police Chief Britt Smith’s was undetermined at the time. As the Monticello library board transitioned to a new library director, staff wages were also not included in the original resolution.

Smith’s FY 2024 salary was recommended at $87,194. Wages for library staff Penny Schmit and Molli Hunter are recommended at $18.45 and $15.54 respectively.

The council also approved a resolution re-appropriating funds necessary to meet the city’s obligation to Royal Flush Truck Wash, Inc. (Mike Beck and Ken McDermott) per the development agreement.

In June 2019, the city and Royal Flush entered into a pre-treatment agreement concerning discharge waste entering the city’s sewer system. Over the past four years, it was noted that Royal Flush “failed to provide consistent compliance” regarding the agreement.

In June 2022, city staff, the Iowa DNR, and Royal Flush representatives met and revised the pre-treatment agreement, changing the way in which levels are measured.

For FY 2023, the city paid Royal Flush its first TIF rebate. Royal Flush offered they would pay their DNR fines once they received that rebate. As of May 21, 2023, fines totaled $40,000.

With the approval of the resolution, the city also has the authority to pay the fines using the TIF rebates versus the funds going to directly to Royal Flush.

“This allows us to deduct the fines,” City Administrator Russ Farnum said. “We’re paying ourselves first.”

In other city business:

• The council approved financing of a project proposed to be undertaken by the city, establishing compliance with reimbursement bond regulations.

Farnum reminded the council that they previously approved bonds related to several city projects. This action simply moves the funding into a new fiscal year.