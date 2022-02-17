Council approved FY23 Senior Dining funding request

During the Feb. 7 Monticello City council meeting, the council approved a Fiscal Year 2023 funding request from Jones County Senior Dining.

Lisa Tallman, Senior Dining director, made a request for $3,600 to help cover program costs.

“This amount was based on the number of meals served in Monticello this last fiscal year and is based on a percentage of what the program needs to help provide services to our seniors,” explained Tallman in her letter to the council.

Senior Dining will also request funding from the cities of Anamosa, Olin, and Wyoming, as well as the Jones County Board of Supervisors.

“This is a $400 increase over last year,” noted City Clerk Sally Hinrichsen of the request.

For FY22, Senior Dining requested $3,200 from Monticello, $5,025 in FY21, and $3,700 in FY20.

Mayor Dave Goedken asked about the status of finding a home for Senior Dining in Monticello.

“People are concerned with finding them a place,” he said. “Apparently they’re not getting anywhere with that.”

City Administrator Russ Farnum informed Goedken and the council that Senior Dining secured space at St. Matthew Lutheran Church.

“Another church location fell through,” Farnum said of the initial plans. “They’re set up to open once they have enough staff.”

In other city business:

• The council approved the following appointments to boards: Nick Miller and Sophie Schemmel to Parks and Recreation; David Savage and Travis McNally to Airport Board; Larry Behrends to Cemetery Board; Lisa Stevens and Elizabeth Douglas to the Library Board; Trint Adams and Gary Feldmann to Planning and Zoning and Board of Adjustment; Anne Strittmatter to the Tree Board.

• The council set a public hearing on Monday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m. to consider the maximum tax dollars to be collected from certain levies for FY23.

“This (hearing) does not approve the levy or (city) budget,” warned Farnum.

• Police Chief Britt Smith sought the council’s approval in submitting a letter of support to the Iowa Legislature concerning bills being considered affecting ATV/UTV usage on state highways and roadways.

“This could be a big potential improvement because Monticello is divided by Highway 38 and we prohibit use (of ATVs on state roadways),” explained Smith. “A change in law could allow usage on roadways, and allow us to step back from enforcement.”

Smith said he was in support of the proposed Senate bill, as is the county ATV club, Blue Cut Trailblazers.

“A lot of people and businesses could benefit from this,” added Smith.