Council approves $260,000 Seventh St. utility project

A public hearing was held on Nov. 1, and the Monticello City Council approved the proposed plans, specifications, form of contract and cost estimate for the E. Seventh Street Utility Improvement Project.

A bid letting date has been set for Thursday, Nov. 18. The council will award a contract during their Monday, Dec. 6 meeting. This timeline allows all of the work associated with this project to be completed prior to the DOT’s Highway 38/Cedar Street repaving project in June 2022.

Plans for the Seventh Street project were designed back in 2019. The council rejected bids in March due to a number of factors, including the high cost of each bid package.

In June 2021, the council held a work session to discuss the project plans. City Engineer, Snyder & Associates, revised the proposed plans and scaled back the project. The engineer’s estimate for what the council approved is around $260,000.

This work includes replacement of a manhole, new water main installation, and replacement of storm sewer inlet structures at the intersection of Seventh Street and Cedar Street.

Three manholes will be replaced. The remaining will be rehabbed.

The DOT will reimburse the city about $18,000 for the sidewalk repairs associated with the project at the intersection of Seventh and Cedar.

Work will begin yet this winter and into early spring 2022.

The city received no public comments on the project. Council member Tom Yeoman asked how the engineer determined whether manholes needed to be replaced or rehabbed.

AJ Barry with Snyder & Associates said they took surveys and photos of the inside of each of the manholes. The ones they suggested for replacement have many bricks that have fallen out and large voids that he said are beyond repair. Those manholes that are still sound are worth saving with repairs and rehabilitation.

Barry said Snyder has had interest in the project from eight prime bidders.

“Those are good numbers,” he noted.

In other city business:

• The council voted down a motion to approve a vehicle lease agreement with Enterprise for city vehicles.

During the last council meeting, the council directed City Administrator Russ Farnum to look into whether they could lease one vehicle first before moving on to multiple vehicles.

“That’s not the best idea,” Farnum reported after talking with Enterprise. “We’ll get a better deal if we wait and do this with more vehicles. We’ll get a better return with more vehicles.”

The council said this was something they would revisit next year before the budget is put together.

• The council approved a request to the county to abate fees and assessments against property at 449 N. Sycamore St. The city now owns the property and plans to demolish the dilapidated home.

• The council approved the purchase of UV bulbs for the Wastewater Treatment Plant at a cost of $12,224.

• Barry informed the council that Snyder & Associates received a set of revised plans associated with the Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh facility.

• City Clerk Sally Hinrichsen told the council there would be a public hearing on Nov. 15 regarding the new redistricting maps. The council will have to approve the new maps, which set out the boundaries for each city ward.

• Parks and Rec Director Jacob Oswald said his department, and other city and community groups, are working together to plan a holiday event in downtown Monticello for Saturday, Dec. 18.

Parks and Rec is also applying for the Paint Iowa Beautiful grant to assist in the purchase of paint supplies for the interior of the Community Building.

• Police Chief Britt Smith said the community will soon see some dirt moving in preparation for concrete for the Austin Smith Inclusive Playground Project next to the Aquatic Center.