Council approves amendment to sewer plant engineering contract

An updated Professional Services Agreement related to the new wastewater treatment plant facility was approved during the Oct. 3 Monticello City Council meeting.

The agreement is between the City of Monticello and Snyder & Associates, the city’s engineering firm.

The city made the decision to proceed with the project using USDA financing. Going down that path, there are certain obligations the city needs to fulfill. These require some changes and amendments to the preliminary design of the new plant, engineering, and the engineering contract.

“This is a new contract with the engineers who have already done a substantial portion of the design work on the new wastewater treatment plant,” noted City Administrator Russ Farnum of Snyder.

First, the engineering contract needs to be in a form acceptable to USDA.

“It has to meet their format; their requirements. That’s a big part of the changes,” said Farnum.

While the goal of the project remains the same (to build a new treatment facility), a redesign and additional engineering need to take place.

“There is about another $100,000 in engineering that needs to occur to redesign the plant to meet USDA standards,” Farnum noted.

USDA is requiring the wastewater facility to meet the 500-year floodplain elevation versus the 100-year floodplain elevation.

“So there is a substantial increase in building heights, foundation, etc. We need to re-engineer and relook at the entire operation within the plant because of that change,” added Farnum.

USDA also requires that the construction inspection contract with Snyder & Associates be part of the engineering contract, not a separate contract. An inspector also has to be on-site at all times during construction.

Snyder’s inspection rates will not exceed $540,000.

“It’ll be billed on a time-and-material basis. The rates are set forth in the agreement,” Farnum offered. “It should be noted, that it seems like a very large sum of money for simply inspecting this project. It’s a very large and complex project. All of the design and inspection services are within the 3- to 5-percent range of the overall project that you would expect for product like this. So we’re still getting very good numbers from Snyder.”

Farnum continued, “This is a solid contract. It’s not like they’re (Snyder) coming back and using this opportunity to jack up their rates or anything. This is legitimate work at good, competitive rates.”

In other city business:

• During the council meeting, Police Chief Britt Smith introduced the council and city officials to new Officer Blaine Kamp.

Mayor Dave Goedken commented that it’s nice to have an officer who brings a lot of experience to the role. (Kamp worked for the Iowa State Patrol for 27 years.)

• The council approved the purchase of the surfacing for Austin Smith Inclusive Playground from Boland Recreation.

The city is issuing the payment on behalf of the Austin Strong Foundation to eliminate additional taxes incurred from payment from a non-government entity.

The invoice amount is $136,750. The city pledged $50,000 toward the playground project. The Jones County Supervisors pledged $10,000, which has been received by the city. This leaves the Foundation to issue payment to the city in the amount of $76,750.