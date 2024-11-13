Council approves bonding for Northridge

During the Nov. 4 Monticello City Council meeting, the council held a public hearing regarding bonding to help finance further development of the Northridge Estates.

No one was present to offer public comment on the matter.

The council approved entering into a General Obligation Corporate Purpose Loan Agreement.

In other city business:

• The council approved adjusting the salary for the Parks and Recreation coordinator position, currently being held by Grace Dupuy.

The council and City Administrator Russ Farnum talked at great length about the situation during the Oct. 21 council meeting.

Dupuy's salary was increased to $43,888, retroactive to July 1. This saves the city from paying overtime.

• During the reports portion of the meeting, Farnum noted that city staff are moving into budget season, and he would have information for the council to review at the next meeting.

• Parks and Rec Director Jacob Oswald said they had 15 volunteers on hand on Oct. 26 to help clear brush for the new trail along Highway 151. It took about two hours to get the job done.

• Library Director Faith Brehm shared that she attended a space-saving workshop hosted by the State Library in Coralville recently.

"They talked about how to better market the materials and the collections we have in the library," she said. "Starting in December, we're going to try and see which of our displays are most attractive to get our collection circulating more. We have seen a decrease in the materials leaving the library in the last year. We're trying to get that number back up."

• Police Chief Britt Smith informed the council that the police department has "had a slight up-tick of activity in the last couple of weeks, some fairly sizable investigations and incidences we've been working on."