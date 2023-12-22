Council approves budget amendment despite opposition

The temperature was high on Dec. 18, the last Monticello City Council meeting of 2023.

This was also the final council meeting with ward representation and with the current slate of council members. Following a special election earlier this year in which voters approved doing away with wards, three new council members and a new mayor will take their seats on Wednesday, Jan. 3, the first meeting of 2024.

Several items on the Dec. 18 agenda caused much discussion and further postponements of action. One item that was asked to be postponed by an incoming council member was met with majority approval.

The council held a public hearing on the city’s 2023-24 budget.

City Administrator Russ Farnum explained budget amendments are typical throughout a fiscal year.

For this particular budget amendment, city revenues will increase by $3,563,205. Expenses will increase by $4,177,014.

“This amendment is required for several reasons,” noted Farnum. “We’re rebalancing accounts and moving money to where it’s accounted for as different opportunities and expenditures occurred throughout the year.”

Some of the funds account for the purchase of additional property to expand the airport, as well as Public Works equipment purchases.

“It all balances out with the remainder of the cash in various funds,” added Farnum.

Mayor Dave Goedken asked Public Works Director Nick Kahler why the line item for street lights doubled. Kahler explained, while it may look bad, the city is getting insurance reimbursements from drivers hitting the period street light posts.

Goedken was also not on board for spending $500,000 over a 10-year period for the airport expansion.

Council member Tom Yeoman clarified that the city and airport see $150,000 in revenue from the DOT, which is generated through aviation fuel tax.

“That money is being used to buy property at the airport,” he said.

“But we’re still borrowing half a million dollars,” Goedken said.

Yeoman said the city is paying that money back with interest.

Mary Phelan, an incoming council member, respectfully asked the council not to take action on the amendment presented to them.

“It’s not the appropriate time,” she said, with three new members coming on to deal with decisions made by the current council. “Only half of the (current) council have a vested interest in the consequences. You should wait for the new council to vote on this significant amendment.”

Phelan said she’s concerned here because the city’s expenditures exceed the revenues.

“You don’t have enough information tonight to look at trends to see what we can cut at the end of the year to live within our means,” continued Phelan.

She said with the council having had three-plus budget amendments already, that raises a red flag in her mind, as well as with the ICMA (International City/County Management Association).

“It’s concerning.”

Phelan said she contacted City Clerk Sally Hinrichsen for some explanations to her questions, but Hinrichsen was out of the office.

“There are other things going on that you can’t explain,” said Phelan. “This is being rushed.”

Farnum said no one is rushing the budget amendment. It’s needed because the city has to account of expenditures that have already happened.

Phelan said the new tractor Public Works purchased “was truly a want.” She said she was surprised the council went along with the purchase.

Kahler explained that a new tractor was needed for the snowblower.

Goedken asked if the amendment was time-sensitive.

Farnum said it’s more of a “financial security issue to close on the (airport) property by the end of the year.”

Further, he said the public hearing notice was published in advance in the Monticello Express, providing facts and figures on the amendment.

“With all due respect,” said Phelan, “there was not enough information in those columns of the paper to figure this all out. There is no way the general public was able to figure this out. You have to really dig in.”

The council voted 5-1 to approve the budget amendment; Council member Brenda Hanken opposed.

“We don’t have enough information to do anything now,” voiced Hanken. “I am conservative with how much I take from the people in this town.”