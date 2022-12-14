Council approves code amendments pertaining to setbacks

During the Dec. 5 Monticello City Council meeting, the council approved two amendments to the city's Code of Ordinances.

A public hearing was held on the proposed amendments to Chapter 50: Nuisances and Chapter 165: Zoning Ordinance. No public comments were made.

These amendments stem from a setback issue on Fifth Street that came to the council during their Sept. 19 meeting. The council directed the Planning and Zoning Commission to study the code and recommend amendments pertaining to setbacks on corner lots.

Both chapters address setbacks, which is why both required amendments.

The amendments clarify that the setbacks for accessory buildings on corner lot side yards will be the same as those for a principal building. It also corrects the issue of setbacks being measured parallel to the principal building. Instead, setbacks are measured to the nearest point of the structure.

"This is so the issue on Fifth Street doesn't happen again," noted Mayor Dave Goedken.

In other city business:

• During the reports portion of the meeting, City Administrator Russ Farnum shared that Public Works had been busy trimming trees in alleyways in preparation for snow removal.

• The council went into a closed session "to discuss strategy with counsel in matters that are presently in litigation or where litigation is imminent where its disclosure would be likely to prejudice or disadvantage the position of the governmental body in that litigation."

• Farnum also shared that the lights had been installed at the Park and Ride on County Road X-44/Amber Road. The city was just waiting on Alliance Energy to provide the power.