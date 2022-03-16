Council approves Community Building fundraiser idea

Siblings who share a lot of local history plan to assist in some changes inside the Monticello Community Building.

Pam (Norlin) Foley and Tom Norlin, whose father, Gus Norlin, was mayor from 1971-75, are looking to plan fundraisers to replace the curtains on the stage at the Community Building.

Mayor Dave Goedken informed the Monticello City Council of their intentions during the March 7 council meeting. He said the idea is to host fundraising events inside the Community Building, at no cost.

“They’re seeking the city council’s blessing to fundraise and use the space for free,” reiterated City Administrator Russ Farnum.

The council approved the request.

Farnum said once a date and time for any events were set, those would be shared with the council.

In other city business:

• Goedken offered a community update to the council. He said the grand opening for the Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh brought a lot of people to the community.

Concerning the city budget, Goedken also cautioned the council a bit.

“We need to look at where we’re going with employee benefits and debt service,” he warned. “We’re getting really low.”

• In his departmental update, Parks and Rec Director Jacob Oswald said he received a grant for $2,040 to plant trees this spring in and around the community.

• The council set a public hearing on March 21 at 6 p.m. related to a tobacco enforcement civil penalty.

• The council adopted the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program.

This is a requirement when obtaining and using DOT funds through the FAA for airport projects. The city must strive to obtain a certain percentage of bid work on federally-funded projects exceeding $250,000 in proportion to registered DBE contractors (nondiscrimination) in the service area. So that means for Monticello, the goal is 3 percent.