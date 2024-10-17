Council approves contract extension for garbage, recycling services

In August, Matt Pivit, municipal marketing manager of Republic Services out of Peosta, attended the Monticello City Council meeting to discuss increased fees for residential and commercial trash and recycling services.

At the time, the council chose to hold off on renewing its contract with Republic.

Republic has proposed extending its residential services contract with the city by four years, and a five-year commercial services extension.

Under the current contract, the rate for residential trash from June 1, 2023 through May 31, 2024 was $12.17 per home. For June 1, 2024 through Dec. 31, 2025, the rate is $12.54.

Under a potentially new contract, the rate would jump to $15.67 per home for Jan. 1, 2026 through Dec. 31, 2026. By 2029, it would be $18.15.

Under the current contract, the rate for residential recycling from June 1, 2023 through May 31, 2024 was $4.64 per home. For June 1, 2024 through Dec. 31, 2025, the rate is $4.78.

Under a potentially new contract, the rate would be $5.98 per home for Jan. 1, 2026 through Dec. 31, 2026. By 2029, it would be $6.92.

Under the current contract, the rate for commercial trash from Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2023 was $6.33 per yard. For Jan. 1, 2024 through Dec. 31, 2024, the rate is $6.52.

Under a potentially new contract, the rate would be $8.15 per yard for Jan. 1, 2025 through Dec. 31, 2025. By 2029, it would be $9.90.

If the City of Monticello went back to managing trash and recycling pick-up (meaning staff-operated), the cost would be $55 to $60 per home. That’s only if the service was not subsidized by an additional funding source like property taxes.

Plus, the city would be paying for a garbage truck that sat unused for two and a half days a week.

The council approved the extensions on both contracts for commercial and residential trash and recycling services.