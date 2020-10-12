Council approves dumpster rate increase

Dec. 7 marked the first Monticello City Council meeting sans City Administrator Doug Herman and it appeared to be business as usual.

The council took action on a 5-1 vote (Council member Brenda Hanken was opposed) to approve amending the city’s previously set fees related to the collection of waste from commercial dumpsters, per City Code.

In a review of the history of the city’s per yardage rates, the city’s rates are 130 percent of that charged by Republic, whom the city contracts with for garbage and recycling services. The city charges above the Republic rate to cover administrative costs such as phone calls, drop-in customers, billing and invoicing.

Republic’s rates will begin increasing in January 2021, and will increase in each subsequent January through 2024. The following exhibits those Republic rates and the rates the city council approved (based on a per yard rate, per collection):

• 2021 – Republic: $5.98, city: $7.78, outside city limits: $15.56

• 2022 – Republic: $6.15, city: $8, outside city limits: $16

• 2023 – Republic: $6.33, city: $8.23, outside city limits: $16.46

• 2024 – Republic: $6.52, city: $8.48, outside city limits: $16.96

Hanken stated her reasoning for opposing the resolution is her stance against rate increases.

In other city business:

• The council approved the second reading amending the Code of Ordinances pertaining to compensation for city council members.

Following the approval of the first reading at the last council meeting, no public comment was received.

The compensation increases from $100 to $300 per month, for an annual salary of $21,600.

Monticello resident Tom Osborne inquired as to whether the council had plans to change the form of government, going from a six- to five-member council, with the mayor appointed amongst and by the council.

“Are you intending to reorganize the city government?” asked Osborne. “Or just the compensation of volunteers (council members)?”

Mayor Wolken said the council had discussed several options Herman laid out for consideration, but ultimately chose to retain the current form of government, and just increase the pay of the council in order to hopefully entice people to run for office in the future.

“A reorganization is not wanted at this time,” Wolken clarified.

Wolken explained this route would involve a public referendum and a petition by the voters to force the issue, which would then appear on the next election ballot, if successful.

“Anyone can start a petition,” said Council member Dave Goedken.

• The council approved the first reading amending the Code of Ordinances pertaining to the makeup of the Airport Board.

The board currently retains five members, all residents of Jones County. One of those members is allowed to reside outside of the city limits; however, the board would like to allow that person to reside outside of Jones County.

Many users and taxpayers at the airport do not live in Jones County, yet they are equally committed (or more so) to the airport, not Herman in the council packet.

Council member Tom Yeoman, who sits on the Airport Board, said they have a gentleman from Tipton who is interested in serving on the board, and currently owns and rents hangar space at the airport.

“He’s active and interested in contributing,” Yeoman said. “He’d be a valuable member.”