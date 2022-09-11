Council approves financial obligations, questions agreements

Multiple financial obligations and appropriations related to the City of Monticello’s various development agreements were up annual review and possible approval during the Nov. 7 city council meeting.

A total of 11 resolutions were approved by the council; however, two of the appropriations were called into question.

Up for approval was a $75,932.14 payment to Mike Beck and Ken McDermott (Royal Flush Truck Wash, Inc.). Mayor Dave Goedken had some concerns.

“These development agreements were put into place and some are not complying,” he said.

Goedken asked how much the city’s fine on Royal Flush amounted to. Water/Wastewater Superintendent Jim Tjaden said it’s between $11,000 and $13,000.

Goedken said the city puts up the money to pay these tax rebates, yet those on the other side “are not holding up their end.” He noted that there are still issues with Royal Flush, as well as the fact they have not paid their sewer fines.

“Everyone else has to pay their fines; not sure why they don’t have to,” commented Council member Brenda Hanken.

City Administrator Russ Farnum said there are multiple avenues the city could take to get those fines paid. In addition, he said Royal Flush is aware of the issue and offered to pay the fines once the council appropriates the tax rebate.

“It’s an unfortunate situation,” Farnum said.

Goedken asked if the city was obligated to pay the rebate. Farnum said there is nothing in the development agreement that spells out the violations associated with the sewer plant; this is addressed within a separate pre-treatment agreement.

Goedken also asked about the city’s obligation to BR3 Development LLC in the amount of $68,732 associated with the Dollar Fresh project. Goedken asked about the project status as being “complete” when a sidewalk has yet to be installed and the property behind the facility has not been transferred back over to the city.

“I understand the property has already changed hands,” questioned Goedken of the main property.

“It’s completed as far as taxable value,” clarified Farnum of the project status.

He said he’s been in touch with Mediacom about relocating/removing utilities for the sidewalk installation.

“The project got lost in the shuffle,” he said of Mediacom’s staffing issues.

BR3 has also been working on finalizing the title and updating the abstract before donating the remaining land back to the city.

“It’ll be on our next agenda,” he told the council. “BR3 has been very cooperative.”

The list of appropriations approved included:

• Royal Flush, $75,932.14

• BR3, $68,732

• MercyCare Management, $12,800

• Cobblestone Inn & Suites, $40,915.76 (Council member Tom Yeoman abstained from voting on this agenda item because he is a shareholder.)

• Karde’s Inc., $23,344

• Lauren Welter, $1,096

• Paige Jacobs, LLC, $1,168

• Njs LLC, $1,096

• Orbis Manufacturing, $61,544

• McMATT Properties, $8,470

• Oak Street Manufacturing, $40,000