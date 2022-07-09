Council approves fireworks permits for Jellystone Park

The Monticello City Council called a less-than-five-minute special council meeting on Aug. 29 to approve a fireworks permit.

In late June, the council and Jones County Supervisors were asked to approve a series of fireworks requests from Jellystone Park (Four Points RV Resorts of IA, LLC). The request was made to both governing entities as Jellystone works to become annexed into city limits.

At the time, the council only approved the July 3 date. The board of supervisors approved just the events on July 3, July 16, and Aug. 6.

Jellystone proposed setting off fireworks on July 3, July 16, Aug. 6, Sept. 24, Oct. 1, and Oct. 8.

During the July 5 council meeting, the council approved the remaining dates.

Since then, Jellystone’s annexation has been approved, which makes them fully within city limits.

Since proposing their initial string of dates, Jellystone was also requesting to shoot off fireworks on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4.

The council approved the remaining dates for fireworks, with no objections.