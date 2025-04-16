Council approves FY25 amendments, sets hearing for FY26 budget

The Monticello City Council held a special public hearing at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 7, prior to their regular meeting. The hearing was for the city's proposed property tax levy.

No one was present to ask questions or offer comments. City Clerk Sally Hinrichsen said per Iowa Code, the hearing had to remain open for 10 minutes, despite no one present.

The city's total property tax for both the current year certified (2024-25) and the budget year effective (2025-26) was $2,196,389. For the budget year proposed (2025-26), it increases to $2,217,879.

The city's regular tax rate for the current year certified (2024-25) was $15.22169. For the budget year effective (2025-26), it was $15.06299. It will go back to $15.22169 for the budget year proposed (2025-26).

The city ag land tax rate was $3.00375 for the current year certified (2024-25). The rate was $2.96496 for the budget year effective (2025-26). It will go back to $3.00375 for the budget year proposed (2025-26).

The additional increases throughout the proposed levies are due to the state mandated increase in lax levy from $7.94117 back to $8.10.

During the regular council meeting at 6 p.m., the council held another public meeting on the city's proposed Fiscal Year 2025 budget amendments. No comments were made.

City revenues increased by $2,217,919. City expenses increased by $2,261,120.

The council approved the amendments.

The council set a public hearing for Monday, April 21, at 6 p.m. on the city's FY 2026 budget.

Following the hearing that evening, the council will take action on the budget.