Council approves hiring of new library director

Monticello now has a new Public Library Director.

During the Dec. 19 Monticello City Council meeting, the council acknowledged the Monticello Public Library Board’s hiring of Faith Brehm.

The board interviewed two candidates on Nov. 29, following a month-long application period. Following the interviews, an offer was made to Brehm with a starting salary of $42,000 plus one week of vacation. Brehm accepted the board’s offer and will start on Jan. 3.

During the council meeting, Library Board President Kim Brooks introduced Brehm to the council, noting she is a former resident of Monticello, having grown up in the community.

“I am a Monticello native. My parents still live here. I actually moved back over the last weekend (from Dubuque),” Brehm said in introducing herself. “I graduated from here and went to Mount Vernon (Cornell College) for my undergrad in English and economics. I went to the University of West Florida for my master’s in English. I have plans to pursue my master’s in Library Science this coming September. I’m very excited to be here and I’m looking forward to it.”

City Administrator Russ Farnum said the city is also excited for Brehm to start.

“I know the ladies up in the library are excited too,” he said, as they’ve been working hard the last few weeks preparing for Holiday on 1st and other library programs.

“Michelle has also been working part-time and bless her soul for helping us through this transition,” thanked Farnum.

The council also held a public hearing on the proposal to enter into a Sewer Revenue Loan Agreement for the new wastewater treatment facility and to borrow money for the project in a principal amount not to exceed $21 million.

No one was present to offer any comments; no comments had been received at City Hall.

The funds will help to cover the cost of the project, including the planning, designing, and construction.

The council approved entering into the loan agreement.

In other city business:

• Public Works Director Nick Kahler updated the council on the Sixth Street Ditch Project.

Kahler, Public Works employee Zeb Bowser, City Engineer Patrick Schwickerath, and three environmental engineers walked the length of the proposed ditch project. Kahler said they looked at the concrete structures, as well as the culverts in place. Following the walk-through, Snyder & Associates will review the project plans, having had a visual of the scope of the project.

“They had some good ideas for what we could do, things we can save, and what we can change,” noted Kahler.

• Police Chief and Ambulance Administrator Britt Smith informed the council that he had a paramedic resign.

“We are now accepting applications for a full-time paramedic,” he said.

Smith and Chris Lux, who served on the Jones County EMS Advisory Board, are back attending those meetings now that the EMS levy passed.

“We’re working hard to come up with plans to disperse the funds and conditions for requesting the money,” Smith said.

The new property tax levy will kick in in September 2023.

“It will not impact the current Fiscal Year 2023 budget,” noted Smith.

• Farnum and Parks and Recreation Director Jacob Oswald thanked everyone for making the second annual Holiday on 1st a huge success.

“Kudos to our city staff and boards for pulling off a great event, led by Jacob,” praised Farnum. “It was amazing and the wheels are already turning for next year.”

“Thank-you to everyone who helped and everyone who came out to enjoy the event,” Oswald said. “It was a fun night, and we’re already thinking about what we can add next year.”