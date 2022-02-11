Council approves installation of lights at park and ride

The Monticello City Council is moving forward with the installation of lights at the park and ride off Amber Road, south of town.

The property is dark and lacks security. The council felt that lights would help the environment.

During the last council meeting, the council instructed Public Works Director Nick Kahler to contact REM Electric about the lighting situation.

Kahler explained that light heads, a meter socket, wiring, and labor would cost between $5,000 and $5,500. This amount would be on top of the $1,025.34 Alliant Energy would charge to set the light pole and run the wiring.

"It'll be between $6,000 and $6,500 to get everything set up and running," Kahler said.

At that cost, the city would also own all of the equipment. However, they would still have to pay on the meter.

"It's ours to maintain and take care of," added Kahler.

At the previous council meeting, it was thought the city could save some money by having Alliant provide the maintenance.

Council member Tom Yeoman asked if they could still install surveillance cameras using the pole and meter. Kahler said that would be allowed, yes.

In other city business:

• The council accepted the dedication of a portion of John Drive within the right of way, identified as Lot A in the Northridge Estates Third Addition.

After the recent construction of the McMATT storage units and street construction, the street was never turned back over to the city.

"The street's been in use for 20 years and it's never been dedicated," commented Mayor Dave Goedken.

Contractor Jerry Hinrichs said they were not aware of the situation until some property was sold.

"It showed up that we were paying taxes on the street," he told the council.

• The council authorized Mayor Goedken to sign a contract, continuing the city’s support of Monticello Main Street.

The contract is with IEDA (Iowa Economic Development Authority), Main Street Iowa, Monticello Main Street, and the city. This does not hold the city to any financial and service support of the Main Street program.

“It’s a formal agreement requested by the State Auditor,” noted City Administrator Russ Farnum.

Monticello Main Street Executive Director Brian Wolken said it’s just about getting the official paperwork “taken care of” following Monticello’s designation.

• The council approved a partial payment of retainage to Pirc-Tobin Construction in the amount of $25,556.05 related to the E. Seventh Street Utility Improvement Project.

City Engineer Patrick Schwickerath said Pirc-Tobin completed additional items on the punch list, with seeding and sod work yet to be done. Once that work is complete, there will still be $10,000 in retainage to be released and the close-out of the project.

• The council approved the third and final reading amending the parking regulations and no-parking zones on portions of S. Linden Street.

• Parks and Recreation Director Jacob Oswald shared in his report that the pickleball tournaments helped to raise $725 toward the purchase of lights for the outdoor pickleball courts. That project is expected to cost between $6,000 and $8,000. Oswald said they plan to fundraise for the total amount.