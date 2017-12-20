Council approves new commercial dumpster pick-up

Council approves new commercial dumpster pick-up

Published by admin on Wed, 12/20/2017 - 1:49pm

     Come next spring, the City of Monticello will push for new garbage dumpsters at all commercial pick-up locations.

     During the Dec. 18 city council meeting, the council voted 5-1, with Council member Rob Paulson opposed, to approve an extended commercial garbage pick up contract with Republic Services in Peosta.

     As part of the contract, which is now extended through Dec. 31, 2024, all commercial dumpsters will be changed to front-load dumpsters, free of charge.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Subscriber Login