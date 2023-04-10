Council approves new sewer plant plans, project estimate

The Monticello City Council held a public hearing regarding going out to bid on a new $15 million to $17.5 million Wastewater Treatment Facility during their Oct. 2 meeting. No public comment was made for or against the proposed project.

With no comments received, the council approved and confirmed the plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost to go out to bid.

A pre-bid meeting will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 11, with a virtual bid opening at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

City Administrator Russ Farnum offered that over $1 million was trimmed from the original project that came in 25 percent over bid earlier this year.

“We scaled back the previous bid package and removed a lot of surplus items,” he told the council.

For one, the road leading back to the sewer plant will no longer be paved. In addition, the engineers, Snyder & Associates, eliminated the recirculation loop and the truck wash feature that were also included in the initial plans.

“We cut $1 million to $1.5 million in expenses out of the project,” added Farnum. “Hopefully we can cut the bids down this time around with a more favorable bid environment.”

In other city business:

• The council held a discussion regarding filling the Monticello Ambulance Service director position.

Shannon Poe with the Service and MEMT (Monticello Emergency Medical Team) urged the council, again, to fill the position.

Up until now, Farnum and Lead Paramedic Lori Lynch have been working to fulfil some of the director duties, especially concerning the hiring of EMTs, paramedics, and drivers.

“Russ is working on it,” offered Mayor Dave Goedken. “We need to be very mindful of open meetings laws as far as working it out. That’s why a closed session has been requested at the end of (tonight’s) meeting.”

Poe, speaking on behalf of the Service staff, commented, “We just wanted to show up and say we’re waiting. We’re here to nudge you to get something done, one way or another. You know who we support as far as a director, but we don’t make the decisions; you do. We’d like to see some action.”

Council member Wayne Peach said the council appreciates the work the Ambulance Services does for the community.

“We’re glad you came,” he said. “We’re not lying when we say this hasn’t just been dormant. We’re working on it.”

At the close of the meeting, the council did go into a closed/executive session “to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance, or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreputable injury to that individual’s reputation and that individual requests a closed session.”

• The council approved the hiring of four on-call staff and drivers for the Ambulance Service at $8 an hour.

Farnum explained that this action is retroactive, as all four had already been hired by former Ambulance Director Britt Smith and are working for the Service.