Council approves P-25 radio purchases for ambulance, fire

During the June 20 Monticello City Council meeting, the council approved the purchase of P-25 emergency communication radios for both the Monticello Ambulance Service and the Monticello Fire Department.

Due to FCC mandates, public safety entities need to switch to P-25 radios by Jan. 1, 2023. The ambulance, fire, and police departments have been working hard and diligently to secure funding for all new radios. Each radio comes at a cost of $1,256.

The Ambulance Service requires 15 radios, at a minimum in order to operate. Eight ambulance service members also volunteer for the fire department. Those in dual roles will be issued one radio for both services to reduce expenses.

Police Chief and Ambulance Administrator Britt Smith said he’s been able to secure the funding for five radios.

“Ten additional radios are needed to complete our transition,” he said, for a total expense of $12,560.

The Ambulance Service set-aside fund has $22,450.66. Smith proposed using that fund to cover the cost of the 10 radios.

Back in mid-March, Fire Chief Joe Bayne acquired a quote to purchase P-25-compliant radios and pagers for the fire department at an amount of $43,024.

The council previously approved the purchase of the pagers at $8,028 in Fiscal Year 2022, with the remainder coming out of the FY 2023 budget. That means the FY 2023 budget needs to be amended. That amended amount would come from the fire truck set-aside fund. Per a 28E agreement with township trustees, the set-aside fund is required to be paid back within the next fiscal year (2024).

It was noted that by June 30, the MFD would have between $7,000 and $10,000 left for FY 2022. Those funds would automatically roll over into the set-aside fund. City Administrator Russ Farnum suggested using the 2022 funds to apply toward the radio purchase, reducing the amount needed from the set-aside fund. The Fire Board was also in agreement on the purchase.

In other city business:

• The council approved the wages for the Monticello Aquatic Center staff.

Water Safety Instructors (WSI) have historically been paid an additional $1 an hour on top of their hourly pay. This wage increase only applies to group swimming lessons.

There is also a staff member who spent two years working at the pool as a manager, and is in his/her fifth year on staff. Parks and Rec proposed a rate of $10 an hour for that long-time staff member.

“Why were the staff not all hired at that rate?” questioned Council member Brenda Hanken.

Parks and Red Director Jacob Oswald said he did not anticipate that staff member returning to help out again this season.

“It takes a lot of people to run the pool,” noted Mayor Dave Goedken.

“We have nine guards on staff at any given time,” said Oswald. “I schedule only a week or so out, and there is no over time.”

The $10 an hour is retroactive to the start of the pool season.

“It’s actually a pay from manager to lifeguard,” Oswald added of the returning employee.

• Smith shared with the council that he had been invited to speak at the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau conference in Des Moines about the city’s portable speed sign project.

The speed signs were purchased in 2018 and have been placed at high-traveled areas throughout the community.

• Oswald also praised and thanked Cindy Bagge for planting flowers at the pocket park and behind the Community Building. The FFA has also placed the flowerpots throughout the downtown district. Oswald and Marilyn Schneiderman have also met at Fountain Park to begin the planting process there as well.